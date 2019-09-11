Shartin N remains unanimous #1

For the second straight week the world champion pacing mare, Shartin N, remains a unanimous #1 choice among the 35 voters.
Captain Crunch dropped from #5 to #8 this week and Southwind Ozzi (who beat Captain Crunch) breaks into the Top Ten in 10th position.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 16 – 9/10/2019
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Shartin N (35)
|
6pm
|
15-14-0-0
|
$826,427
|
350
|
1
|
2
|
Lather Up
|
4ph
|
12-8-1-1
|
$768,011
|
271
|
2
|
3
|
Bettor’s Wish
|
3pc
|
12-8-4-0
|
$984,544
|
230
|
3
|
4
|
Greenshoe
|
3tc
|
9-7-2-0
|
$766,500
|
227
|
4
|
5
|
Atlanta
|
4tm
|
11-7-3-0
|
$658,400
|
186
|
6
|
6
|
Real Cool Sam
|
2tg
|
8-8-0-0
|
$420,038
|
101
|
8
|
7
|
Forbidden Trade
|
3tc
|
10-6-3-1
|
$796,484
|
97
|
7
|
8
|
Captain Crunch
|
3pc
|
9-5-0-1
|
$687,077
|
86
|
5
|
9
|
Gimpanzee
|
3tc
|
7-5-0-1
|
$554,638
|
66
|
9
|
10
|
Southwind Ozzi
|
3pc
|
9-7-1-0
|
$480,935
|
51
|
--
ALSO:
McWicked 45; When Dovescry 43; Guardian Angel AS 40; Hypnotic AM 27; Tall Drink Hanover 21; Millies Possesion 17; Tall Dark Stranger 13; Crystal Fashion 10; Century Farroh, Manchego 7; Alicorn 6; Capt Midnight, Sister Sledge 5; Hannelore Hanover 4; Green Manalishi S, Western Fame 3; Courtly Choice, Dancin Yankee, Elver Hanover, Rich And Miserable 1.