Day At The Track

Shartin N remains unanimous #1

07:29 AM 11 Sep 2019 NZST
For the second straight week the world champion pacing mare, Shartin N, remains a unanimous #1 choice among the 35 voters.

Captain Crunch dropped from #5 to #8 this week and Southwind Ozzi (who beat Captain Crunch) breaks into the Top Ten in 10th position.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 16 – 9/10/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (35)

6pm

15-14-0-0

$826,427

350

1

2

Lather Up

4ph

12-8-1-1

$768,011

271

2

3

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

12-8-4-0

$984,544

230

3

4

Greenshoe

3tc

9-7-2-0

$766,500

227

4

5

Atlanta

4tm

11-7-3-0

$658,400

186

6

6

Real Cool Sam

2tg

8-8-0-0

$420,038

101

8

7

Forbidden Trade

3tc

10-6-3-1

$796,484

97

7

8

Captain Crunch

3pc

9-5-0-1

$687,077

86

5

9

Gimpanzee

3tc

7-5-0-1

$554,638

66

9

10

Southwind Ozzi

3pc

9-7-1-0

$480,935

51

--

ALSO:

McWicked 45; When Dovescry 43; Guardian Angel AS 40; Hypnotic AM 27; Tall Drink Hanover 21; Millies Possesion 17; Tall Dark Stranger 13; Crystal Fashion 10; Century Farroh, Manchego 7; Alicorn 6; Capt Midnight, Sister Sledge 5; Hannelore Hanover 4; Green Manalishi S, Western Fame 3; Courtly Choice, Dancin Yankee, Elver Hanover, Rich And Miserable 1.

