Shartin N remains unanimous #1

For the second straight week the world champion pacing mare, Shartin N, remains a unanimous #1 choice among the 35 voters.

Captain Crunch dropped from #5 to #8 this week and Southwind Ozzi (who beat Captain Crunch) breaks into the Top Ten in 10th position.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 16 – 9/10/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (35) 6pm 15-14-0-0 $826,427 350 1 2 Lather Up 4ph 12-8-1-1 $768,011 271 2 3 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 12-8-4-0 $984,544 230 3 4 Greenshoe 3tc 9-7-2-0 $766,500 227 4 5 Atlanta 4tm 11-7-3-0 $658,400 186 6 6 Real Cool Sam 2tg 8-8-0-0 $420,038 101 8 7 Forbidden Trade 3tc 10-6-3-1 $796,484 97 7 8 Captain Crunch 3pc 9-5-0-1 $687,077 86 5 9 Gimpanzee 3tc 7-5-0-1 $554,638 66 9 10 Southwind Ozzi 3pc 9-7-1-0 $480,935 51 --

ALSO:

McWicked 45; When Dovescry 43; Guardian Angel AS 40; Hypnotic AM 27; Tall Drink Hanover 21; Millies Possesion 17; Tall Dark Stranger 13; Crystal Fashion 10; Century Farroh, Manchego 7; Alicorn 6; Capt Midnight, Sister Sledge 5; Hannelore Hanover 4; Green Manalishi S, Western Fame 3; Courtly Choice, Dancin Yankee, Elver Hanover, Rich And Miserable 1.