Shartin N still #1 in Top Ten Poll

04:58 AM 14 Aug 2019 NZST
Hightstown, NJ — There was little movement in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, with Milstein Memorial winner Bettor’s Wish making the biggest gain, going from seventh to fifth in the rankings.

Shartin N, who was idle, continued her hold on to No. 1 while Dan Patch Stakes winner Lather Up stayed at No. 2. Lather Up added two first-place votes, giving him five. Shartin N, who has held the poll’s top position for the entire season, had the remaining 30 first-place nods.

Captain Crunch, who was idle, moved from fourth to third as Atlanta dropped a spot following her setback in the Joie De Vie Stakes.

The only other horse in the top 10 who raced was Forbidden Trade, who won an Ontario Sire Stakes Gold division Monday night.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 12 – 8/13/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (30)

6pm

13-12-0-0

$742,927

345

1

2

Lather Up (5)

4ph

11-8-0-1

$677,448

318

2

3

Captain Crunch

3pc

7-5-0-0

$651,402

228

4

4

Atlanta

4tm

8-6-1-0

$439,650

191

3

5

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

9-6-3-0

$824,544

172

7

6

Greenshoe

3tc

7-5-2-0

$586,500

168

5

7

Forbidden Trade

3tc

9-6-2-1

$671,484

148

6

8

When Dovescry

3tf

5-2-2-1

$285,540

65

8

9

Real Cool Sam

2tg

5-5-0-0

$216,998

45

9

10

Hypnotic AM

2tf

4-4-0-0

$196,932

34

10

ALSO: Manchego, Tall Drink Hanover 25; Southwind Ozzi 24; Millies Possesion 23; Crystal Fashion, Gimpanzee 21; Best In Show 10; Green Manalishi S 9; Six Pack 8; Guardian Angel As 7; McWicked 5; JK First Lady, Western Fame 4; Double A Mint, Stonebridge Soul 3; Adriano Hanover, Capt Midnight, Caviart Ally, Courtly Choice, Hannelore Hanover, This Is The Plan, Workin Ona Mystery 2; Century Farroh, Hickfromfrenchlick, Rich And Miserable, Sister Sledge, Tall Dark Stranger 1.

