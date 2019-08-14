Shartin N still #1 in Top Ten Poll

Hightstown, NJ — There was little movement in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, with Milstein Memorial winner Bettor’s Wish making the biggest gain, going from seventh to fifth in the rankings.

Shartin N, who was idle, continued her hold on to No. 1 while Dan Patch Stakes winner Lather Up stayed at No. 2. Lather Up added two first-place votes, giving him five. Shartin N, who has held the poll’s top position for the entire season, had the remaining 30 first-place nods.

Captain Crunch, who was idle, moved from fourth to third as Atlanta dropped a spot following her setback in the Joie De Vie Stakes.

The only other horse in the top 10 who raced was Forbidden Trade, who won an Ontario Sire Stakes Gold division Monday night.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 12 – 8/13/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (30) 6pm 13-12-0-0 $742,927 345 1 2 Lather Up (5) 4ph 11-8-0-1 $677,448 318 2 3 Captain Crunch 3pc 7-5-0-0 $651,402 228 4 4 Atlanta 4tm 8-6-1-0 $439,650 191 3 5 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 9-6-3-0 $824,544 172 7 6 Greenshoe 3tc 7-5-2-0 $586,500 168 5 7 Forbidden Trade 3tc 9-6-2-1 $671,484 148 6 8 When Dovescry 3tf 5-2-2-1 $285,540 65 8 9 Real Cool Sam 2tg 5-5-0-0 $216,998 45 9 10 Hypnotic AM 2tf 4-4-0-0 $196,932 34 10

ALSO: Manchego, Tall Drink Hanover 25; Southwind Ozzi 24; Millies Possesion 23; Crystal Fashion, Gimpanzee 21; Best In Show 10; Green Manalishi S 9; Six Pack 8; Guardian Angel As 7; McWicked 5; JK First Lady, Western Fame 4; Double A Mint, Stonebridge Soul 3; Adriano Hanover, Capt Midnight, Caviart Ally, Courtly Choice, Hannelore Hanover, This Is The Plan, Workin Ona Mystery 2; Century Farroh, Hickfromfrenchlick, Rich And Miserable, Sister Sledge, Tall Dark Stranger 1.