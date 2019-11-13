Shartin N takes on Caviart Ally again

Dover, DE — Shartin N and Caviart Ally renew their harness racing rivalry and have drawn outside posts in the $40,000 Mares Invitational at Dover Downs on Wednesday (Nov. 13).

Shartin N set a world record of 1:46.4 earlier in the season for trainer Jim King Jr. and has bankrolled more than $2 million in purses lifetime. Caviart Ally upset Shartin N in the Breeders Crown for trainer Brett Pelling and has earned more than $1.7 million lifetime.

Kissin In The Sand, trained by Nancy Johansson, finished third in her last two starts against Shartin N and Caviart Ally and drew the rail on Wednesday.

Divas Image (for trainer Jen Bongiorno) enters off a qualifier and has been limited in her starts this year. Apple Bottom Jeans and trainer Dylan Davis) finished second at Dover in her last start, but was away from the races six weeks prior. She has earned more than $300,000 this year.

Delishka N, a Wayne Givens trainee, upset Apple Bottom Jeans in her last start. Trainer Ron Burke’s Reclamation has been in the money 14 out of 16 starts this year and has a seasonal mark of 1:50.

