Shartin N vs Highalator at Big M

Talk about having a billboard event.

The Meadowlands Racetrack will feature a real slugfest Saturday night as the 2019 Harness Horse of the Year, Shartin N, takes on Highalator in the ninth race Preferred-Handicap Pace.

Shartin N is the lone mare in the field going against five male rivals. The seven-year-old mare by Tintin In America drew post five for driver Tim Tetrick. She sports five wins and two second place finishes in seven starts during the abbreviated season.

Trained by Jim King, Jr. for owners Richard Poillucci, JoAnn Looney-King and Tim Tetrick, Shartin N’s last start was a game second place finish in the $175,000 Dayton Distaff Derby on October 3.

“It’s been rough getting her started since we didn't go to Canada or Kentucky,” Said co-owner JoAnn Looney-King. “So, she needs to get sharp and on her game and she can't do it if she doesn't get raced.”

Shartin N is the class of the field with earnings this year in excess of $326,000 and lifetime earnings over $2.4 million.

“She's also gained weight even though she looks really good,” Looney-King said. “So, it was either race in what they had at The Meadowlands or qualify, and I'm qualified out. Plus, we had other horses to race Saturday night so it made sense to race her. We said just put her in with the boys so we can get raced and then next week it's time to head to Indiana for Breeders Crown.

“If there are no elims for her Breeders Crown group we hope she can race in an overnight,” Looney-King added. “Is she good enough right now to beat the boys? I hope so but there are a couple really sharp boys in the group, Highilator being one of them, but she's a race horse so she's off to race and, of course, the prize is in 2 weeks and we need to get ready for that big night in Indiana.”

Her main rival will be Highalator from post four for driver Rick Still. This six-year-old stallion by Somebeachsomewhere has been at his best as of late with three straight wins at the Meadowlands and winning five of his last seven starts.

Highalator is trained by Jenny Bier, who co-owns the horse with Joann Dombeck. He sports six wins this season in 13 starts.

Another return winner in the field is Harambe Deo from post six for driver Simon Allard. Harambe Deo last week was at his best, coming from off the pace to win in 1:48.4 at the Meadowlands. He is trained by Jeff Cullipher, who co-owns the five-year-old Woodstock gelding with Pollack Racing, LLC.

Rounding out the field are Western Joe (post 1), Wes Delight (post 2) and Geez Joe (post 3).