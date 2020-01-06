Shartin - USA Pacing Mare of the Year Again

Tintin In America' s champion daughter Shartin was an almost unanimous choice for the harness racing 2019 Older Female Pacer of the Year award in North America.

The six-year-old earned a whopping $982,177 from 15 wins and three seconds in 19 starts and took a mile mark of 1:46.4 at The Meadowlands. Among her major successes were the $402,600 Pine Chip Matchmaker Series Final, $247,500 Roses Are Red, $183,500 Lady Liberty and the $179,550 Golden Girls.

Tintin In America was also represented by the Redcliffe winner Andrew Jay (his 7th win) and the Rangiora, New Zealand winner Claus (1:59.1).

Million Dollar Cam 's exciting, young son Our Millionaire extended his current winning sequence to six with a decisive win in the Group 3 $30,000 Metropolitan Pace Final at Melton. Working to the front from the outside gate, the four-year-old entire carved out his last 800 in 55.4 and final 400 in 26.8 for an overall mile rating of 1:55.3 for 2240 metres.

Our Millionaire, who has won 10 of his 19 lifetime starts, was one of five winners bred by Yirribee Pacing Stud over the holiday period.

Other Yirribee bred winners were Weona Blaster (by Caribbean Blaster ) at Temora, Levi Jimmy (by Million Dollar Cam ) Launceston, Feeling The Love (Albury) and the trotter The Girls Gotflair (St Arnaud).

Yirribee Stud led in a treble at the Temora meeting last Saturday night with Cams Pearl (by Million Dollar Cam ), Rollecks (by Lombo Pocket Watch ) and Weona Blaster (by Caribbean Blaster ).

By Peter Wharton