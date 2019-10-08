Shartin N passes $US2,000,000 in Stakes

Despite going down narrowly in the $US87,000 Allerage Farms Pace at The Red Mile, Tintin In America's champion harness racing daughter Shartin N is still the richest and fastest female in North America this year.

It was reported Shartin N was in season and tying-up in the race 2 days ago when being beaten by rival Caviart Ally.

Shartin N has a record of 1:46.8 and has earned $US893,802. She boasts lifetime earnings of $US2,067,957.