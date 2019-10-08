Day At The Track

Shartin N passes $US2,000,000 in Stakes

02:48 PM 08 Oct 2019 NZDT
Shartin N,Harness racing
Shartin N
World Wide Racing Photos
Despite going down narrowly in the $US87,000 Allerage Farms Pace at The Red Mile, Tintin In America's champion harness racing daughter Shartin N is still the richest and fastest female in North America this year.
 
It was reported Shartin N was in season and tying-up in the race 2 days ago when being beaten by rival Caviart Ally.
 
Shartin N has a record of 1:46.8 and has earned $US893,802. She boasts lifetime earnings of $US2,067,957.

Tintin In America was also represented by a new winner in the four-year-old Onesmartfella, who notched his first success at only his second start at Invercargill, New Zealand.

The Lombo Pocket Watch gelding Montenero came from near last to post his fourth win at Cranbourne on Sunday night.

Tintin In America and Lombo Pocket Watch both stand at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga where Lazarus NZ, Lennytheshark, Fear The Dragon and Warrawee Needy head a select sire list.

 

By Peter Wharton

