Shartin sharp, trot favorites not at Tioga

Guardian Angel AS (Tim Tetrick) holds off Gimpanzee (Brian Sears) and Crystal Fashion (Jordan Stratton) to win the $220,000 Crawford Farms Open Trot at Tioga Downs on a huge day of racing on Sunday (August 16).

Guardian Angel AS ($26.60) went straight to the front hitting the first quarter first in :26.0. He would go :28.2 in the second quarter to hit the half in :54.2. Two-time New York Sire Stakes champion and the recent winner of Hambletonian Maturity, Gimpanzee made his move first-over from third as they went down the backstretch. Guardian Angel AS remained firmly in control as he led to three-quarters 1:22.1.

Gimpanzee continued to grind it out in the stretch as he slowly got closer to Guardian Angel AS. Crystal Fashion (Jordan Stratton) made a bid, charging three-wide in deep stretch. Gimpanzee kept coming but Guardian Angel AS dug in and held on to win while posting a track record for aged horses in 1:50.4. Gimpanzee had to settle for second. It was his first loss in six starts this season. Crystal Fashion finished third.

Guardian Angel AS is a 6-year-old horse by Archangel. He is trained by Anette Lorentzon for owners ACL Stuteri Ab, and Kjell Johansson. It was his second win this season and 25th career victory.

Plunge Blue Chip (Scott Zeron) charges late to win the $133,000 Joie D Vie Open Mare Trot.

The big favorite Manchego went charging to the front followed by Plunge Blue Chip ($10.00). Manchego was first to the quarter in :26.1. She used a :29.1 second quarter to hit the half in :55.2. The mare continued to cruise along hitting three-quarters in 1:22.4.

As they made the turn for home Plunge Blue Chip popped out of the pocket and made her move. Manchego tried to fend her off but Plunge Blue Chip powered her way to the front. Felictyshagwell S (Andy Miller) came flying late but Plunge Blue Chip had the jump and held on to win in a seasonal best of 1:51.3. Felictyshagwell S was second best. Manchego had to settle for third.

Plunge Blue Chip is a 5-year-old mare by Muscle Mass. Owned by Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc., Tomas Anderson, and trainer Ake Svanstedt. It was her second win of 2020. She now has 21 career victories.

Shartin N (Tim Tetrick) cruises to an easy win in the $129,000 Artiscape Open Mare Pace.

Stonebridge Soul (Corey Callahan) got the first call out of the gate but Shartin N ($2.10) quickly went by to hit the first quarter first in :26.4. She used a :28.2 second quarter to be first to the half in :55.1. She zipped along down the backstretch with a :26.1 third quarter hitting three-quarters in 1:21.2.

As they reached the stretch second place finisher Stonebridge Soul was the only one with a chance but Shartin N was just too strong and won easily in 1:48.4. That was just one-fifth off the track record. Tall Drink Hanover (David Miller) came up to finish third.

Shartin N is a 7-year-old mare by Tintin In America . She is trained by Jim King Jr. for owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick LLC. It was win number five in six starts this season. She now has 46 career wins.

Hen Party (Andrew McCarthy) and Pettycoat Business (Scott Zeron) each win the eliminations for the Empire Breeders Classic (EBC).

In the First Elimination Hen Party ($4.50) took the lead in the stretch and held off the late charge of So Rude (Brian Sears) to win in a lifetime best of 1:50. Dragon Roll (Dexter Dunn) finished third. They all qualified for next weeks EBC Final along with Gallaria Gal (Matt Kakaley) and JK Finendandy (Tim Tetrick).

Hen Party is a 3-year-old filly by Roll With Joe . It was her fourth win this season and seventh career victory. She is owned by Crawford Farms Racing and trained by Tony Alagna.

Pettycoat Business ($3.50) breezed to an easy win in the second division. She took control just before the half and never looked back winning in a lifetime best of 1:52.0. Moaning Lisa (Dexter Dunn) was second. Discofordollar (David Miller) finished third and Turnthefrownaround (Corey Callahan) was fourth. They all qualified for the EBC final with Eye Popping (Tim Tetrick) being named as also eligible.

Pettycoat Business is a 3-year-old filly by Art Major . She is trained by Brian Brown for owners Michael Robinson, Robert Mondillo, RBH Ventures Inc., and Gillbilly Stables. She is now two for five in her career.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (August 22) with a post time of 3:00 p.m.

