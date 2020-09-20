She's A Great Lady and Milton eliminations

MILTON, September 19, 2020 - A rich stakes-filled harness racing card on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park also included the eliminations for the Shes A Great Lady and Milton Stakes .

A group of 14 two-year-old fillies met in a pair of $35,000 Shes A Great Lady divisions, while 13 older pacing mares were split into two $35,000 Milton eliminations.

Driver Yannick Gingras swept the Shes A Great Lady eliminations, guiding Scarlett Hanover and Caviart Audrey to victories.

Entering on a two-race win streak, Scarlett Hanover took top spot at the half and engaged in a third-quarter battle with Best Head West before turning that rival aside and finishing off her mile in :27.2 to win in 1:53.2.

Notorious Pink finished second by a length and a half, while Best Head West was third. Spellcheck Hanover and Alumni Seelster completed the top-five.

A daughter of Bettors Delight , Scarlett Hanover is now five for nine on the season with $222,890 earned for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Frank Baldachino, JandT Silva Purnel & Libb and Weaver Bruscemi. Ashleigh Hensley trains the rookie pacing filly.

Scarlett Hanover paid $3.50 to win.

Scarlett Hanover

The next elimination saw Caviart Audrey move to the lead in the second-quarter and go the distance for a 1:52.4 victory. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere was steered by Gingras for trainer Nancy Takter and owners Caviart Farms.

A :27.4 final-quarter locked down a fourth win in five starts for Caviart Audrey, who is now three for three since arriving at Mohawk Park. Her earnings move up to $126,737 with the latest victory.

Twin B Sunkissed closed up well to finish second by three-quarters of a length. Paulas Bet Hanover, Voelz Delight and Lady Arthur rounded out the top-five.

Caviart Audrey paid $2.20 to win.

Caviart Audrey

The Milton eliminations each saw three-across finishes to set the scene for an intriguing final.

Warrawee Ubeaut appeared home free in the first elimination, but hit a wall late and watched as Kissin In The Sand shot by for a 1:49.2 victory. Jody Jamieson steered the Takter trainee to her second win in six starts this season.

Warrawee Ubeaut just held on for second over Treacherous Reign, while Lit De Rose and Stonebridge Soul also advanced to the final.

A five-year-old by Somebeachsomewhere , Kissin In The Sand had been off over a month prior to Saturday's start. The career winner of 21 races and $1.3 million is owned by Marvin Katz and Hatfield Stables.

Kissin In The Sand paid $8.10 to win.

Kissin In The Sand

Tom Fanning trained Trillions Hanover moved to the lead at the half and dug in gamely to hold off So Much More and Caviart Ally in the second split. Bob McClure guided the four-year-old to her second win of the season, stopping the clock in 1:50.3.

Owned by VIP Internet Stables, Falcon Racing and Paul Lang, Trillions Hanover was making her first start since finishing second in the Roses Are Red on August 29. She's now earned over $110,000 this season and sports career numbers of 12 wins and $362,869 earned for the daughter of Somebeachsomewhere .

Philly Hanover and Boadicea completed the top-five to advance to next week's $215,000 final.

Trillions Hanover paid $10 to win.

Trillions Hanover

The $455,000 Shes A Great Lady final and $215,000 Milton Stakes final will take place next Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The post positions for those races and the Metro Pace are listed below.

$455,000 Shes A Great Lady

1 Voelz Delight

2 Twin B Sunkissed

3 Scarlett Hanover

4 Caviart Audrey

5 Notorious Pink

6 Spellcheck Hanover

7 Alumni Seelster

8 Paulas Bet Hanover

9 Lady Arthur

10 Best Head West

AE: Postscript

$215,000 Milton

1 Treacherous Reign

2 Warrawee Ubeaut

3 Kissin In The Sand

4 Trillions Hanover

5 Boadicea

6 So Much More

7 Philly Hanover

8 Lit De Rose

9 Stonebridge Soul

10 Caviart Ally

AE: Sunny Dee

Mark McKelvie