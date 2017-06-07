Day At The Track

She's Marvelous upsets in feature

02:59 PM 07 Jun 2017 NZST
She’s Marvalous
She’s Marvalous
Curtis Salonick Photo
WILKES-BARRE PA – 15-1 shot She’s Marvalous, well-placed in a lively outer flow during the last half by harness racing driver Andrew McCarthy, kicked home strongly enough to hold off the horse on her back, Rei’s Star Cross, by 1¼ lengths and win the $18,000 distaff pacing feature Tuesday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.
 
The daughter of Delmarvalous (the Adios winner who gets his name from DELaware-MARyland-VirginiA peninsula) recorded a new mark of 1:52.3 over the glib Pocono oval despite the less-than-ideal conditions. She is trained by Bill Mac Kenzie for owners Anthony and Alma Iafelice.
 
In the $16,000 co-feature the Well Said mare Princess Fabulosa, away from the races for a week short of 11 months, was honed to perfection for her return mile by trainer Mark Silva, going to the lead in front of the stands under the guidance of Scott Zeron and turning back pocket horse Family Roll Call to win by 1½ lengths in 1:52.4, also a new mark, with a last quarter of 27.4. Lewis Whitaker shares ownership in the winner with Charles Rowe.
 
PHHA / Pocono
