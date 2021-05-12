She's Pukka N scores mild upset

HARRINGTON, DE - She's Pukka N ($17.20, Tony Morgan) was a 1:53.2 harness racing winner Tuesday in the featured $20,000 Mares Open Pace at Harrington Raceway.

The 6-year-old Betterthancheddar mare, a mild 7-1 long shot, led most of the way after gaining early control from post position seven, for a decisive win over Rock N Shard N and My Kiwi Lady N.

She's Pukka N rebuffed a bold charge out of the pocket from favorite Anytime N towards three-quarters and drew away confidently from the field for a two length victory. Trained by Brian Malone, it was her 4th win of the year.

SHE'S PUKKA N REPLAY

Morgan had 4 wins on the card, following his 3 win night Monday.. Mike Cole and Art Stafford Jr. each had a driving double.

For full race results, click here.

by Matt Sparacino, for Harrington Raceway



