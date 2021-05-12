Day At The Track

She's Pukka N scores mild upset

11:58 AM 12 May 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
She's Pukka N, harness racing
She's Pukka N and driver Tony Morgan
Fotowon Photo

HARRINGTON, DE - She's Pukka N ($17.20, Tony Morgan) was a 1:53.2 harness racing winner Tuesday in the featured $20,000 Mares Open Pace at Harrington Raceway.

The 6-year-old Betterthancheddar mare, a mild 7-1 long shot, led most of the way after gaining early control from post position seven, for a decisive win over Rock N Shard N and My Kiwi Lady N.

She's Pukka N rebuffed a bold charge out of the pocket from favorite Anytime N towards three-quarters and drew away confidently from the field for a two length victory. Trained by Brian Malone, it was her 4th win of the year.

SHE'S PUKKA N REPLAY

 

Morgan had 4 wins on the card, following his 3 win night Monday.. Mike Cole and Art Stafford Jr. each had a driving double.

For full race results, click here.

by Matt Sparacino, for Harrington Raceway

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

She's Pukka N scores mild upset
12-May-2021 11:05 AM NZST
Track record set at Cumberland
12-May-2021 11:05 AM NZST
Gray Dragon flies at Pocono
12-May-2021 10:05 AM NZST
Atta Boy Dan receives the plaudits in Open
12-May-2021 10:05 AM NZST
Morel Memorial Series underway
12-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
Trotters to duke it out at Freehold
12-May-2021 07:05 AM NZST
The Downs Week in Review
12-May-2021 07:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News