She'sgotitgoingon spectacular in career debut

The Sunday evening (July 7) Harness Racing program at Running Aces was loaded with thrilling contests and exciting finishes, and in one of the most impressive performances of the night, the close battle was for the minor rewards with 3 noses on the line in the place photo - but they were eleven and a half lengths behind the runaway winner.

She'sgotitgoingon (Don Harmon) was making her career pari-mutuel debut in the opener on Sunday, and had only faced the gate in a single qualifier on June 25, which she won handily by over 22 lengths in 2:00.2 with a :29.2 final quarter. She was sent off as the 3-1 second choice in the nine horse affair and got away third where they tracked the early pace (:27.2, :57.1) before launching a swift move to the front near the five-eighths juncture. After taking the lead, the 3 year old filly by Tellitlikeitis took off in full-stride, drawing away from her rivals and leaving them in her wake past the three-quarter mark in 1:25.

She'sgotitgoingon ($8.40) paced a final half in :56 flat to leave the rest of the field at least 11 ½ lengths in arrears, with that big battle for second going to 25-1 longshot Nightgirl (Dean Magee), over Crystal Hotspur (Tim Maier) and Lakota Law (Jesse Yoder).

The winner is a home-bred filly, owned by Don and Krista Harmon. Her 1:53.1 effort on lifetime debut is just 1 second off of the current track record for three year old pacing fillies (Flick A Fly, 1:52.1).

Nine Ways (Dean Magee) picked up his fourth win in a row while posting another dominating performance in the $16,000 featured Open Handicap Pace for the third straight week. After settling away fifth from post eight, Dean Magee launched Nine Ways first-over and powered straight to the lead with a furious sweeping move just at the â…œ marker. Once on the front end, Nine Ways ($3.60) was never in doubt, securing the victory with a final half in :55.4 and checking in 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Fox Valley Nemitz (Brian Detgen) and Firedrake (Nick Roland) in 1:52.3.

Driver Dean Magee scored yet another Hat-Trick on Sunday for his third straight night with 3 winners. Driver Nick Roland picked up another driving double for three in a row as well, and Don Harmon also had two winners.

The 20 cent Pick-5 Jackpot wager now has a Carryover of $3,551.93 for the Tuesday night (July 9) card, which gets underway at 7:00 pm (CDT).

By Darin Gagne, for Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack