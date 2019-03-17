Day At The Track

Shelby Bromac wins $75,000 Tasmania Cup

05:45 PM 17 Mar 2019 NZDT
Shelby Bromac, harness racing
Shelby Bromac driven by Kima Frenning, wins from War Dan.
Stacey Lear Photo

Former Kiwi pacer Shelby Bromac turned around a disappointing heat run to win the $75,000 Tasmania Cup harness racing final in Hobart on Saturday night.

Now trained in Victoria by David Aiken, Shelby Bromac was confidently driven by junior reinswoman Kima Frenning to land a decisive victory over War Dan and Star Chamber.

The two favourites, Sicario and Scooterwillrev, both missed the start and took virtually no part in the race while co-backmarker Harjeet faded after a torrid run.

Shelby Bromac had been unbeaten in Australia until he missed a place in his Tasmania Cup heat in a performance that Frenning said left connections "scratching our heads."

Frenning went forward three wide early to find the death and rolled to the lead with 1-1/2 laps to go.

Shelby Bromac looked to control the race from then on but War Dan closed strongly late to get within 1.7m on the line, with Star Chamber 6m further back after another gallant run.

.............................................................

VICTORIAN favourite Enchanted Stride sat in the death to win the $30,000 Tasmanian Oaks - but only just.

The David Miles-trained and driven filly took until the last stride to run down local Spoilt Sport whose driver Alex Ashwood tried to pinch the race coming off the back straight.

"The second horse went super but my filly was great because the race wasn't run to suit her style," Miles said.

"It's not her go not to have a helmet in front of her."

......................................................

OATLANDS trainer-driver Matthew Cooper was overjoyed after his class mare Call Her Julie outstayed her rivals in the $20,000 George Johnson.

"This is my biggest thrill in harness racing," said Cooper who also owns the seven-year-old.

Call Her Julie settled near the rear but sustained a strong three wide run over the last lap to score by 4m.

....................................................

DEVONPORT-owned Max Delight gave trainer David Aiken a feature double when he made a one-act affair of the $30,000 Tasmanian Derby as $1.04 favourite.

By Greg Mansfield

Reprinted with permission of The Examiner

 

