Sherry Lyns Lady trots national season's best

WASHINGTON, PA, July 2, 2019 -- Sherry Lyns Lady quarter-poled to the front and triumphed easily in 1:56, fastest this year by a freshman filly trotter on a five-eighths-mile harness racing track, in Tuesday's $190,900 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows.

The event, known as the Meadow Gladys, was contested over five divisions, with Sister Sledge, Aldabra Hanover, Shishito and Queen Of The Hill also taking splits. Tim Tetrick (Sherry Lyns Lady, Shishito), Yannick Gingras (Sister Sledge, Queen Of The Hill) and trainer Per Engblom (Shishito, Queen Of The Hill) each enjoyed a PASS double.

Sherry Lyns Lady finished second for Tetrick in her pari-mutuel debut, and what he learned in that outing persuaded him to handle the youngster confidently.

"She's very professional, and I knew whatever I did wouldn't bother her," Tetrick said. "So I went ahead and made the move and the rest is history. When I asked her at the top of the lane, she just took right off and had plenty left."

The daughter of Father Patrick -Demoiselle Hanover, a $200,000 yearling purchase for Coyote Wynd Farms, thwarted the first-over challenge of heavy favorite Knockdown Dragout and had little trouble defeating early leader Miss Kendra D by 1-3/4 lengths, with Becky Lindy third. Jim Campbell trains the winner.

Sister Sledge won her three qualifiers with a variety of styles; she unveiled a new wrinkle Tuesday when she retook near the half and captured her career debut handily in 1:56.2. Hannah was second, 2 lengths back, while Solsbury Hill completed the ticket.

"She's a top, top horse," said winning trainer Ron Burke of the $35,000 yearling acquisition, a daughter of Father Patrick-Behindclosedoors. "When she trained down to 2:20, she started to separate herself from the other fillies. After we bought her so cheap, we were afraid that we'd messed up. But we looked at her again, and we still liked her."

The Sister Sledge "We are Family" of owners includes Burke Racing Stable, Jason Melillo, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby, and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

A $225,000 yearling buy for Stroy Inc. and Andy Miller Stable, Aldabra Hanover begin to pay dividends on that hefty investment when the first-time starter moved from the pocket late for Miller and out-finished Bank Wise As It by a head in 1:58.1. Miss McKee earned show.

"She got a little sick on us for a while, so I really didn't know what to expect,' Miller said of the daughter of Muscle Hill-Anonyme Hanover. "So we threw her on the trailer and brought her along to race. She drew a softer division, I think, and she raced good. She fought pretty good in the lane."

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday, when the card features a $60,000 PA Stallion Series stake for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association