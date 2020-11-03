Day At The Track

Shes A Sassy Beach, Hawaii sweep series

03:30 PM 03 Nov 2020 NZDT
Shes A Sassy Beach
Shes A Sassy Beach winning in 1:55.2
New Image Media

MILTON, November 2, 2020 – The Harvest Series for Ontario sired two-year-old fillies concluded Monday with a pair of harness racing finals at Woodbine Mohawk Park. 

A field of nine squared off in the $46,000 final for pacing fillies, while a compact group of six clashed in the $45,400 final for trotting fillies. 

Ken Middleton trainee Shes A Sassy Beach and driver Sylvain Filion came out on top in the pacing fillies final to complete a series sweep. 

Shes A Sassy Beach blasted off the wings of the gate into a strong headwind and was parked around the first turn as she pushed to the top, clearing to command just after a :27.1 opener. Dabarndawgswatchin, who was also searching for a series sweep, came after the lead in the second-quarter from fourth, touching down on the lead at the half in :55.4. 

The 6-5 co-favourites raced one-two around the final turn with Dabarndawgswatchin reaching the three-quarter pole in 1:24.3. 

In the stretch, Shes A Sassy Beach angled to the outside and powered by to score a victory of two lengths in 1:55.2. Trouble Brewing rallied for second, while Dabarndawgswatchin was third. Shes Got It All was fourth. 

Shes A Sassy Beach vaults her career numbers up to four wins and $65,683 earned. The Sunshine Beach filly is co-owned and bred by Mohawk Park Track Announcer Middleton and the late Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame member Bill Galvin. 

A $2 win ticket on Shes A Sassy Beach returned $4.60. 

A clear standout, Hawaii took care of business with a 1:59.2 score at odds of 1/9 for driver Trevor Henry and trainer Rick Zeron. The daughter of Justice Hall floated away casually, making the front entering the backstretch, and posted fractions of :59.2 and 1:29 before a :30.2 final-quarter into a stiff headwind. 


Hawaii winning in 1:59.2                                     --New Image Media photo

Fuzzy Angel, who led early, sat the two-hole and finished a length and a half back in second. Tealicious was third, while A Blue Blood was fourth. 

Owned by Rick Zeron Stables, Hawaii’s sweep of the Harvest Series improves her rookie numbers to three wins and $76,325 earned in nine starts. Her second leg victory of 1:56.4 is her current career mark. 

Hawaii paid $2.30 to win. 

The Harvest Series was open to Ontario sired two-year-old fillies who were non-winners of $30,000 in 2020 as of September 30, 2020. 

Live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park resumes Thursday evening. The $48,100 and $45,100 finals for two-year-old colts headline an 11-race card. Post time is 7 p.m. 


 
Mark McKelvie
Woodbine Entertainment,
Mohawk Park
