Day At The Track

Shezallapples A extends her winning streak

09:58 AM 24 May 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Shezallapples A,Harness racing
Shezallapples A
Melissa Simser-Iovino

Shezallapples A (Sportswriter) extended her winning streak in Thursday’s installment of the Fillies and Mares Open at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

It wasn’t easy for the six year old mare but Shezallapples A would not be denied in the $15,000 harness racing feature, lasting on the lead despite pacing her first quarter in 26.4 and half in 56.2. Bruce Aldrich Jr. piloted the Jose Godinez-trained mare and asked the race’s 6-5 betting favorite to again pick up the pace heading to three quarters with a first-over rival closing in.

After trading strides throughout the final turn, Shezallapples found a second wind before being approached by a new pair of challengers. 2018’s defending Co-Horse of the Year Spreester (Jimmy Devaux) came up the passing lane while Coveredndiamonds (Jay Randall) came charging down the center of the track.

Shezallapples A won the photo which showed the top three separated by only a head.

The six participants in the Open were all within two lengths of each other at the finish. Shezallapples A win came in 1:53.4 and was the fifth in her last six starts and her second straight in the local Open. Coveredndiamonds N came up just inches shy of the win and had to settle for second-best while Spreester was third in her return to the Open.

The exacta and triple returned $23.80 and $110.00, respectively. The victory was the third consecutive in the Thursday feature for trainer Jose Godinez whose Westsluckycam prevailed the week before Shezallapples A rattled off her back-to-back jacks in the $15,000 Open for distaffers.

Live racing resumes on Saturday night at Saratoga with a first post time set for 6:45pm.  

 

Mike Sardella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tell Me Its Summer sets national seasons mark
24-May-2019 16:05 PM NZST
Betterb Chevron N back to winning ways
24-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Joe Faraldo wins $15,000 NAADA final
24-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Historic sulky relocated to Running Aces
24-May-2019 11:05 AM NZST
Shezallapples A extends her winning streak
24-May-2019 09:05 AM NZST
Moonshiner Hanover edges his rival
24-May-2019 08:05 AM NZST
HTA Scholarship applications due
24-May-2019 05:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News