Shockwave sizzles in prelude

Impressive pacer Shockwave has taken out a star-studded WA Sales Classic Prelude (2130m) for the three-year-old colts and geldings at Gloucester Park last night.

With a number of runners in the field having legitimate WA Derby claims, Shockwave was able to capitalise on a hot early speed and enhance his feature race credentials.

Its Rock And Roll was able to hold the lead from barrier one, but was never afforded any peace in front as Know When To Run applied pressure in the breeze.

Shockwave’s trainer-reinsman Ryan Bell was eventually able to land the perfect spot on the back of Know When To Run and was poised for his run at the bell.

The Mach Three colt then finished powerfully in 58.5 and rated 1.54.5 to record a comfortable 4.9m win to the Colin Brown-trained Its Rock And Roll and race favourite Patrickthpiranha.

Bell said he was wrapped with the run he got throughout and was supremely confident coming into the home straight.

“He won quite comfortably,” he told TABradio.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better run and he got the job done.

“He pulled up like he needed the run.”

Bell said it was one of the softest runs Shockwave has had for a long time and indicated the colt was well on track for next month’s WA Derby.

In the fillies edition of the Sales Prelude, Has No Fear recorded a strong 6m win over short-price favourite Soho Interceptor.

Bell will be hoping to record a feature race double in the two-year-old Sales Classic finals this Friday night, where he teams up with Moon Goddess and Matai Reactor in the fillies and colts and geldings respectively.

Moon Goddess was a surprise winner in last week’s Prelude and Bell said he expected her to challenge nominal favourite Double Expresso from the favourable draw in barrier three.

“Based on her work this morning, I think she can,” he said.

“I don’t think she’s any given to find the front.

“My filly didn’t look like she was as good as Double Expresso last week, but she only does what she has to.”

Matai Reactor has also drawn barrier three for his Sales Classic Final.

The fillies Sales Classic gets underway at 8pm on Friday, with the colts and geldings edition to start at 8.29.