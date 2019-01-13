18 shuttle stallions ready for departure

Next week the harness racing shuttle stallions are flying off to North America. Here is a look inside a horse plane.

Next week the harness racing shuttle stallions that are standing in New Zealand and Australia are about to leave for their cold North America stallion farms to begin the North American breeding season that starts on February the 15th.

Stallions on this flight are Bettor's Delight, American Ideal, Sweet Lou, Downbytheseaside, He's Watching, Sportswriter, Always B Miki, Sunshine Beach, A Rocknroll Dance, What The Hill, Shadow Play, Betterthancheddar, Roll With Joe, Creatine, Betting Line, Well Said, Huntsville, Pet Rock.

It is unbelievable how the stud business has changed over the last 10 years and to think that the biggest percentage of mares bred in New Zealand and Australia are now in foal to these shuttle stallions.

In the inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February 2019, 75 of the 145 yearlings on offer 75 are by these shuttle stallions on this flight. You have to add in Art Major (that was a shuttle stallion), Mach Three (a shuttle stallion recently deceased) and Rock N Roll Heaven (was a shuttle stallion at that time) the total becomes 109 of the 145 yearlings on offer. Then if you add in the frozen semen stallions that are represented in this sale, Muscle Hill, Muscle Mass, Love You, Somebeachsomewhere, Captaintreacherous, Quaker Jet, the total is 132 of the 145 yearlings on offer .

Down to the National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Christchurch and the situation is similar. There are a total of 256 yearlings on offer at this sale. 125 of those yearlings are by shuttle stallions on the flight next week. You have to add in Art Major (that was a shuttle stallion), Mach Three (a shuttle stallion recently deceased) and Rock N Roll Heaven (was a shuttle stallion at that time) the total becomes that number increases to 175 of those yearlings on offer.

Then if you add in the frozen semen stallions that are represented in this sale, Andover Hall, Angus Hall, Captaintreacherous, Father Patrick, Love You, Master Glide, Muscle Hill, Muscle Mass, Orlando Vici, Quaker Jet, Sebastian K, Somebeachsomewhere, Trixton and Windsong Espoir, the total is 243 of the 256 yearlings on offer .

Therefore 375 yearlings in this year's New Zealand Sale from the 401 entered are by shuttle stallions on this next week, previous shuttle stallions no longer shuttling and frozen semen imported into New Zealand.

Now at the APG Sales in Australia the shuttle stallions are represented by 199 yearlings on offer from the shuttle stallions on the flight next week. You have to add in Art Major (that was a shuttle stallion), Mach Three (a shuttle stallion recently deceased) and Rock N Roll Heaven (was a shuttle stallion at that time) the total becomes 323 of the 691 yearlings on offer. Then if you add in the frozen semen stallions that are represented in this APG sale that number becomes 462 of the 691 yearlings on offer .

Shuttle stallions and now frozen semen stallions progeny almost completely dominate the yearling sales this year.

Bettor's Delight has the most numbers for sale in the yearling sales this year.

He also has become the most fertile horse in the history of harness racing with having bred just over 8,000 mares to date throughout the world.

Now at the age of 21 years Bettor's Delight has bred 2,610 mares in North America over the past 17 seasons that has resulted in 1,889 foals born to date.

In New Zealand Bettor's Delight has bred 3,362 mares prior to this current season for 2,364 live foals to date.

In Australia Bettor's Delight has bred 1,790 mares prior to this current season for 1,062 live foals to date.

In the inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February 2019, Breckon Farms have five outstanding Bettor's Delight colts on offer.

Lot 23 - High Flying Harry

Lot 23 - High Flying Harry

This is the third foal from the Black Type Mach Three mare HIGH SOCIETY GAL (p.3, 1.57.7, 4 wins, $18,737), who is a sister to Group 3 placed (MY) CHACHINGCHACHING (p.2, 1.56.6, 1.51.6, 15 wins, $175,474), RING THE TILL (1.57.4, 6 wins, $31,085) and Group 1 placed Smart Fortune (1 win in as a 2yo in the first Young Guns Ht, $24,593).

(p.3, 1.57.7, 4 wins, $18,737), who is a sister to Group 3 placed (p.2, 1.56.6, 1.51.6, 15 wins, $175,474), (1.57.4, 6 wins, $31,085) and Group 1 placed (1 win in as a 2yo in the first Young Guns Ht, $24,593). 2nd Dam is the race winner and Group 1 placed Affairs Of State , who is a half-sister to 5 winners and has produced 5 winners from 6 starters thus far and is the granddam of (HEZA) HEAD HONCHO (p.2, 1.55.8f, 1.53.7f, 5 wins, $58,371).

, who is a half-sister to 5 winners and has produced 5 winners from 6 starters thus far and is the granddam of (p.2, 1.55.8f, 1.53.7f, 5 wins, $58,371). 3rd Dam is Champion mare UNDER COVER LOVER, a Million Dollar earning international Group 1 winner, who is the dam of 6 winners incl Group 1 placed and Listed winner (MY) EXOTIC LOVER (1.59.5, 2 wins, $110,336), who in turn is the dam of Group 2 winner and 2-time Group 1 placed MATCH IN HEAVEN (p.2, 1.53.7, 1.50.9, 19 wins, $289,579). This is the family of Million Dollar earner, Harness Jewels winner and 5-time Group 1 winner BETTOR COVER LOVER (1.53.8; 17 wins, $917,703), the Group 3 winner THE ODD LOVER (p.2, 1.56.1, 12 wins, $117,681), etc.

Lot 58 - Pace N Pride

Lot 58 - Pace N Pride

This colt is a full-brother to NEVER SAY NEVER (1.50m, 18 wins, $236,728) and RUBY ROSE (p.3, 1.59.8, 1 win, $26,536) and a half-brother to THE THUG (1.59.7f, 4 wins, $34,343).

From the Group 2 placed Christian Cullen mare MAID IN SPLENDOUR (p.3, 1.56.1, 4 wins, $61,825), who is a half-sister to Group 3 winner and Group 2 placed DIAMONDS N FUR (p.3, 1.59.8f, 1:54.5, 22 wins, $231,399), (KEAYANG) GLITZY GAL (p.3, 1.58.2, 1.57.5, 5 wins, $35,164), Sign In Gold (2.01.4, 12 wins, $61,352), Golden Delight (2.00.5, 7 wins, $45,210) and DIAMONDS N CASH (p.3, 1.59.6, 1.57.8f, 9 wins, $81,099).

(p.3, 1.56.1, 4 wins, $61,825), who is a half-sister to Group 3 winner and Group 2 placed (p.3, 1.59.8f, 1:54.5, 22 wins, $231,399), (p.3, 1.58.2, 1.57.5, 5 wins, $35,164), Sign In Gold (2.01.4, 12 wins, $61,352), Golden Delight (2.00.5, 7 wins, $45,210) and (p.3, 1.59.6, 1.57.8f, 9 wins, $81,099). 2nd dam is the Holmes Hanover mare DIAMONDS N GOLD (1.56.5, 5 wins, $37,883) who is the dam of 10 to race for 10 winners and this is the family of 5-time Group 1 winner and Millionaire pacer DESPERATE COMMENT (1.55.7, 28 wins, $1,033,065), Group 1 placed SMARTEST REMARK (1.58.3, 10 wins, $93,197), CHANCE (1.52.5m, 17 wins, $154,858) and Group 1 winner BETTORS ICON (p.2, 2.00.3, 1 win at 2, $63,540).

Lot 75 - Meetmeinsorrento

Lot 75 - Meetmeinsorrento

Lot 112 - Maybe

Lot 112 - Maybe

From a qualified Artsplace mare who is already the dam of a Black Type winner CRYSTAL SPARKLES (p.3, 1.58.4f, 1.56.9, 14 wins, $68,889) and Mathew James (p.3, 2.01, 1 start 1 win, $5,775) and who is a half-sister to 6 winners incl 3-time Group 1 & Group 2 winner and 3YO Pacing Filly of the Year who set a NZ Record LAURAELLA (p.2, 1.55.9, 10 wins, $649,946), 3-time Group 1 placed THE MUSKEG EXPRESS (p.2, 1.59.4, 2 wins, $111,331), THE PACMAN (1.54, 21 wins, $157,058), ESTILO (p.3, 1.58.6, 1.54.1, 13 wins, $84,611) and SMILING STUNNER (p.3, 1.59.4, 1.53.6, 4 wins, $21,420).

2nd Dam BLACK MAIRE (p.3, 1.59.8, 4 wins, $39,981) is a Falcon Seelster mare who is the dam of 7 winners and is a half-sister to 6 winners, out of CORBIE (p.3, 1.57.2, 2 wins, $16,535) who is the dam of AGIOS NIKOLAOS (1.52.2m, 8 NZ wins, $192,178) and the dam of (IM) METICULOUS (p.2, 1.55.6, 10 wins, $109,067).

(p.3, 1.59.8, 4 wins, $39,981) is a Falcon Seelster mare who is the dam of 7 winners and is a half-sister to 6 winners, out of (p.3, 1.57.2, 2 wins, $16,535) who is the dam of (1.52.2m, 8 NZ wins, $192,178) and the dam of (p.2, 1.55.6, 10 wins, $109,067). Closely related to 2-time Group 1 placed EXPRESS STRIDE (1.49m, 14 wins $262,831) and Listed Classic winner ARMAZEM (1.54.7m, 11 wins, $84,640). A strong Jewels performing family descending from BLACK WATCH.

Lot 132 - Bettor Call Me

Lot 132 - Bettor Call Me

This is the first foal from a qualified Artsplace mare who is from the Group 1 placed DALE ELINOR (p.3, 1.59.8, TT 1.57.2, 4 wins, $60,985), who is a half-sister to PENTHOUSE PETE (1.54.2, 17 wins, $134,030).

(p.3, 1.59.8, TT 1.57.2, 4 wins, $60,985), who is a half-sister to (1.54.2, 17 wins, $134,030). The 2nd dam DALE ELINOR is the graddam of Group 2 winner and Group 1 placed SHANDALE (p.3, 1.55.3, 1.53.7h, 14 wins, $305,028), (SO) BOBS YOUR UNCLE (1.59h, 4 wins, $22,885) and SHANDANCE (p.3, 1.56.5m, 6 wins, $39,086).

is the graddam of Group 2 winner and Group 1 placed (p.3, 1.55.3, 1.53.7h, 14 wins, $305,028), (1.59h, 4 wins, $22,885) and (p.3, 1.56.5m, 6 wins, $39,086). 3rd dam is Group 1, 2-time Group 2 & Group 3 winner and 2YO Pacing Filly of the Year MEGAERA (p.2, 1.58.5, 1.56.8, 8 wins, $250,646), who is a half-sister to IL GUSTO (1.55, 3 NZ wins, $19,555), 2-time Group 2 winner and 2-time Group 1 placed REBA LORD (1.56, 17 wins, $367,385), Group 2 & Group 3 placed REBA NERO (2.00.4, 5 wins, $29,161), etc and is the granddam of Group 1 & 2 winner, Breeders Crown 2YO Fillies Final winner and Australian 2YO Pacing Filly of the Year KATY PERRY (p.2, 1.57.8f, p.3, 1.53.6, 1.51.1, 23 wins, $517,733) and Group 3 & Listed winner CASH N FLOW (p.2, 1.58.1, 1.56.3, 12 wins, $175,541).