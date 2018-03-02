Son of Art Major scores in 1:49

DOVER, Del. --- After three straight seconds, four in his last five and five of his last seven starts, Sicily broke out of secondites with a 1:49 victory in the big pace of the week, the $30,000 harness racing Preferred on a wet and windy Thursday (3/1) at Dover Downs. Little /Ben won the $25,000 Open for his fifth win in his last seven outings.

Montrell Teague was in the bike behind Sicily who cut out the opening panel of :26.2 before Major Uptrend took over with Tony Morgan driving, and sat second until the final turn. Sicily came out as the fast field of seven entered the stretch with Sicily getting up for his third sub-150 win of the meet. Wayne Givens conditions the Art Major -Capri Hanover gelding for Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing Of Delaware. He now has won $39,750 this season and $396,917 with 19 lifetime wins. Major Uptrend finished second with Soto (Art Stafford Jr.) the show finisher.

JoAnn Looney-King's Little Ben enjoyed a front-end journey with Tim Tetrick piloting to win the $25,000 Open pace with a 1:53.2 for his fifth triumph in his last seven races. Little Ben returned to the winner's circle after a second and fifth in his previous two efforts. Something Said (Jonathan Roberts) was second in front of Silver Fox J (Mike Cole).

Air Strike made it three wins in-a-row chalking up victory in an $18,000 Winners pace with Vic Kirby guiding the winner for Ted Gewertz and Val D'Or Farms. Joe Holloway trains the Always A Virgin -My Best Girl gelding.

Forrest Bartlett's Art Of Fire, a Barber Pole -Dee's Art Girl gelding, got up for Jonathan Robert sand trainer Kevin Lare. It was the third win of 2018. Bro Hanover (Sean Bier) turned in a strong showing to finish second with Ideal Son, third..

I'm Supersonic A racing for Joan Hamstead and trainer Crissy Bier, won one of two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces in . Jet Airway (Corey Callahan) was runner-up. Reggiano (Tetrick) came from last to finish third. It was the second win in his last three for the veteran Mach Three -Dream A Rainbow gelding driven by Sean Bier.

Hi Sir, owned, trained and driven by Russell Foster took the other high-priced claimer in 1:51.1 for his second win of the year. Dialamara (Tetrick) and Coach Cal (Ross Wolfenden) were second and third respectively. The victory was the 46th of his career for the Sir Luck -Hikari 10-year-old gelding who now has banked $440,235 lifetime.

For the first time this meet no driver or trainer had a double or more on a program.

Marv Bachrad