Siegelman Stable sportswear very popular

It is not uncommon to see an athlete wearing a cap during a postgame press conference. It is uncommon for the hat to feature a harness racing logo. But perhaps not for long.

Max Siegelman, a social media entrepreneur who is the son of trainer Robbie Siegelman, has created a line of sportswear centered around the family's Siegelman Stable design. The line features crewnecks, caps, and a tote and a portion of proceeds goes to support equine therapy programs for military veterans, nurses, and doctors with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Tim Hardaway Jr. sported a Siegelman Stable cap during his press conference following the Dallas Mavericks Game 4 playoff win over the Los Angeles Clippers last month. Siegelman has cultivated a network of athletes, musicians, and celebrities through his work as a social media collaborator and marketer.

"This kind of just happened, not randomly, but I had some more free time because I wasn't traveling for work as much the last five or six months," Siegelman said. "My dad has had his own stable since the '80s and any time I wore one of the original Siegelman Stable pieces that I have, which he designed before I was born, I got asked where someone could buy it or if they would ever be released again. Finally, I just kind of ran with it."

Siegelman wanted to not only design his own line of sportswear but honor the family's tradition of helping those in need. His father has received numerous awards for his philanthropic efforts, beginning with the Harness Horse Youth Foundation and continuing with his "Hands On" equine program for underprivileged inner-city teenagers, his "Horses with Hearts" project for children undergoing cancer treatment, and his work with equine therapy programs.

"Career wise I do a lot of social media and marketing, kind of like experiential marketing, for different celebrities, music artists and athletes," Siegelman said. "What I do varies, whether it's trying to sell their merch or trying to get their music out in fun and creative ways.

"Taking something with your own name on it, a family brand, is definitely a lot more fun and I wanted to keep to the brand values. My dad has been successful in harness racing as a trainer but has always prioritized giving back to the community. So as much as we want to create great pieces that the public wants to wear every day, we also want to make sure that people know the story and that there is a cause, there is a purpose, and that a portion of the proceeds goes toward these types of programs and organizations.

"Our first program to support nurses and doctors that was paid for by Siegelman Stable sales was in partnership with HorseAbility for Northwell Health in Huntington, Long Island. Being the first event we organized, it was a very special milestone for me."

Siegelman started his own social media company after college and soon thereafter met rapper LL Cool J through a trainer at the gym where they both worked out. LL Cool J became a partner in the business, which was invaluable to Siegelman.

"Working with LL for about three or four years, I met a ton of people, networked and continued to build those relationships. It's been great to see the outpouring of support for this venture from the network of people I've worked with in the past and present.

"At the end of the day we want to create a line of pieces that many will love and at the same time let our customers know that they are contributing to a good cause in the process."

For more on the Siegelman Stable, visit its website here.