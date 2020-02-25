Siegelman getting veterans on the racetrack

In an effort to aid those whose invaluable service is given to this country, Paul Martinez and the Robbie Siegelman Stable are piloting a transition program for active and recently retired veterans that centers around driving and other equine opportunities in harness racing.

SSG(ret) Paul Martinez is a former Army Ranger Sniper who advocates for veteran’s in transition through various organizations such as Mentors For Military Podcast and Equine ImmersionProgram (EquineImmersionProgram.com). Paul, accompanied by Jordan Puccio, US Army, and Elizabeth Quinones, US Marines, toured the Yonkers Raceway oval thanks to the efforts kindness of trainers Robbie Siegelman and Dennis Laterza, aided by SOA director Peter Younger.

Robbie, whose efforts on behalf of our military personnel has not waned one bit, continues the work in helping our dedicated service men, aided by Yonkers Raceway.

“There are many benefits in equine programs such as this” said Siegelman, “and we can all do a part to help.” One big benefit as Winston Churchill once said, “ because there is something about the outside of a horse, that is good for the inside of a man”.

Hats off to all who helped and hopefully more can be done in the future.