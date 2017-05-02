Silhouette ready to step out of the shadows

So far she’s gone through the series unnoticed, but Black Silhouette is ready to step out of the shadows. That’s the call from harness racing trainer Sam Dimarco after his promising filly drew perfectly in Saturday night’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Final at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Third in her heat at Menangle a fortnight ago, Black Silhouette was fourth in her semi won by unbeaten youngster Molly Kelly last weekend.

With the daughter of Shadow Play to begin from the pole in the $322,000 decider, Dimarco is positive Black Silhouette is ready to surprise her more fancied rivals.

“It’s great to get a draw like that with her,” Dimarco said. “Coming from there puts her right in the mix.

“She has done a good job to get to the Final and has improved with every run.

“Last week she pulled a little in the semi during that slow middle quarter, but with such a strong field this week, the pace should remain consistent, which will help her.

“She’s come through the run in great order and has settled in well down here at Vince’s (Vallelonga) place.

“I worked her this morning and she felt great. She’s ready to run a big race.”

Owned by his wife Michelle, daughter Marissa, her partner Tim and his mother Norma, Black Silhouette found her way into Dimarco’s stable via prominent horseman Ricky Alchin.

“Ricky bought her at the Sydney APG Sale and was preparing her for the Ready To Run Sale, but we bought her off him before that,” Dimarco explained.

“Marissa picked her out and particularly liked her because she is by Shadow Play .

“We won our first Group One with Shadow Runner, which is also by Shadow Play , so Marissa likes his stock.”

