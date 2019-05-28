Simon Allard drives five winners

WILKES-BARRE PA - Driver Simon Allard had the hot hands at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono on the Memorial Day twilight card, visiting the winners circle five times. Allard is now only two wins behind Anthony Napolitano, 70-68, for second place among local winning harness racing drivers, with Anthony's brother George in his usual spot at the top of the ladder with 97 local successes.

Two of Simon's victories came for his brother, trainer Rene Allard, who now has a 49-25 lead over Gilbert Garcia-Herrera in the conditioners' win standings.

Although eight favorites were successful on the 14 race card, the average win payout was a healthy $14.79 - helped greatly by the $84.60 victory of Celebrity Bianca for driver Haralabos Giannoulis and trainer Sam Stathis.

PHHA / Pocono