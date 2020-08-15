Simon Allard earns 4,000th driving win

Chester, PA -- On Friday afternoon (Aug. 14), harness racing driver Simon Allard recorded the 4,000th driving win of his career, doing so with Anythingforlove A ($2.10) in the ninth race at Harrah's Philadelphia.

Allard yielded for the pocket with the 8-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven gelding, and the pair drafted Skip To My Lou before reclaiming the lead on the backstretch and holding off a late charge from 23-1 outsider Mr Profeta to win by three-quarters of a length in 1:51. Allard also won with Rock The Town ($23.20) and Diamond Head ($11.20), and his hat trick gave him top honors among all drivers on the 14-race program.



The 38-year-old Quebec native has driven almost exclusively in the United States since 2016 and has earned over $39 million in purses.



Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 16), with a 14-race card featuring two $94,967 Pennsylvania Sire Stakes events for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings, as well as a $22,990.90 carryover in the fifth-race Jackpot Hi-5. Post time is 12:40 p.m.