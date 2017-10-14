Simply Susational wins Fred Doy Memorial Pace

Simply Susational, seen here in a race last year, took home the win tonight at Gloucester Park

Simply Susational further lifted his Inter Dominion Championship prospects, a fighting harness racing winner in tonight's $25,000 Fred Doy Memorial Pace (2130m) at Gloucester Park.

The Skye Bond-trained pacer, driven by Ryan Warwick and starting at $3.30, overcame a tough run outside pacemaker Ideal Tyson.

New Zealand import Simply Susational, who rated 1:56.6, scored by 1.75m from Ideal Tyson and Major Reality finished a further 1.5m away in third place.

"Skye Bond deserves a lot of credit for this horse's success," said Kevin Gartrell, whose family part-own Simply Susational.

"He's shown outstanding form in winning at his past two starts."

Simply Susational is ranked 20th in the Inter Dominion which begins at Gloucester Park next month.

Inters rival Motu Premier had earlier tonight notched an impressive victory in the $22,000 Simpson Pace (2130m).

Starting a $1.80 favourite, he rated 1:56.1 for reinsman Chris Lewis and scored by 1.5m from Condrieu.

El Hombre, who set the pace, finished a neck back in third place.

The Merv Butterworth-owned Motu Premier, trained by Ross Olivieri, was tonight having his first race for two months. He has won at 16 of 34 starts.

Meantime, first acceptance fees have been paid for the top 10 pacers in Inter Dominion Championship rankings.

Star Australian and New Zealand pacers are aimed at the series which culminates with a $1.1 million final on December 8.

Leading contenders Lazarus, Lennytheshark, Chicago Bull, Our Dream About Me, Have Faith In Me, Tiger Tara, My Field Marshall, Ohoka Punter, Soho Tribeca and Major Crocker remained in the championship after first acceptances closed today.

Racing and Wagering WA harness racing manager Barry Hamilton said Australasia's best pacers looked set to tackle Inters heats.

"It's a great Inters boost to have the 10 top ranked horses all being declared as first acceptors," Hamilton said.

"Only five of the leading 30 ranked horses were withdrawn.

"John Of Arc, Our Waikiki Beach, Ultimate Art, Tricky Styx and Heez On Fire, who were ranked from 15th to 26th, have dropped out.

"Norvic Nightowl, ranked No 32, is also scratched."

Only the top 30 ranked pacers will be eligible to contest Inters qualifying heats.

Horses currently ranked from 11th to 30th are Beaudiene Boaz, Run Oneover, Devendra, My Hard Copy, The Bucket List, Our Jimmy Johnstone, Yayas Hot Spot, Motu Premier, Jambiani, Simply Susational, Im Full Of Excuses, Major Reality, Jilliby Jagger, Galactic Star, Shandale, Americanbootscoota, Mr Mojito, Condrieu, Bettor Reward and Vultan Tin.

Opening heats will be run at Gloucester Park on November 24, before second round qualifiers are at Bunbury on November 28.

Gloucester Park will host third round heats on December 1 and the rich final over 2936m a week later.

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian