Simulated Blue Chip Matchmaker Friday

Columbus, OH — The U.S. Trotting Association, in conjunction with Off And Pacing, will be kicking off a harness racing series of simulated stakes races, starting on Friday (April 17) at 1 p.m.

Utilizing technology created by Ryan Clements and software developer The Farm, selected stakes races that have been postponed due to COVID-19 will now be simulated and presented through Clements’ Off And Pacing platform. USTA social media coordinator and co-host of the Mike and Mike show, Michael Carter, will handicap and call the simulated races. The racing action kicks off on Friday, with horses eligible to the Blue Chip Matchmaker Series competing at a virtual Yonkers Raceway.

With the extensive stakes schedule, this will allow for some of these races to play out on the racetrack.

“We are very excited to partner with the USTA in bringing the Blue Chip Matchmaker to the virtual track,” said Clements. “I know all of us are missing the real thing, so we hope this will provide some entertainment in the meantime while we look forward to racing’s return. This particular field of horses and drivers should make for a great race and I’m excited to see what happens. We look forward to continuing to explore ways we can partner with the USTA to create fun and innovation.”

The simulated race can be viewed via the USTA Facebook page at this link.

2020 Blue Chip Matchmaker Series Simulated Race

PP-Horse-Driver

1. Apple Bottom Jeans-Corey Callahan

2. Seaswift Joy N-Jim Marohn Jr.

3. Shecandance N-Scott Zeron

4. Write Me A Song-Brian Sears

5. Caviart Ally-Andrew McCarthy

6. Snobbytown-George Brennan

7. Shartin N-Tim Tetrick

8. Bettor Joy N-Dexter Dunn

from the USTA Communications Department