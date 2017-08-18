Sintra is 2-1 favorite in $200,000 Prix D'Ete

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - It's no surprise that Sintra has been made the 2-1 morning line favorite in Sunday's C$200,000 Prix D'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R for four-year-old pacers.

The gelded son of Mach Three has been nearly perfect this season for trainer Dave Menary, winning seven of his ten starts so far and now drawing the rail for Sunday's Prix D'Ete makes him the horse to beat.

Owned by Brad Gray of Dundas, Michael Guerriero of Brampton and Menary Racing Inc. of Rockton, Ontario, Sintra will have Jody Jamieson once again doing the driving.

In their last start, two weeks ago in the Preferred Pace at Mohawk Raceway, Sintra came from fifth place at the top of the stretch, kicked in a :25.4 last quarter mile and posted a 1:48.4 triumph. Two starts back from that he scored his lifetime best mile with a 1:47.2 romp in capturing the $240,000 Graduate Series Final at the Meadowlands.

While Sintra has raced against and beaten everyone in the field except for Sports Authority, it will still take a big effort to win on Sunday.

Awesomeness, from post three for driver James MacDonald, won his last start at Mohawk in a lifetime best 1:50. Brittany Farm's Western Fame (post 5) for driver Trevor Henry, is one of two in the race for trainer Jimmy Takter and in his last start, Western Fame was second by a nose in a dead heat at Yonkers Raceway in 1:53.1. Lyons Snyder, also from the Takter Stable, is the 4-1 second choice from post two and will have Trois-Rivieres native, Daniel Dube, in the sulky.

And drawing the far outside in post eight is Dr J Hanover, who earlier this season became the fastest Canadian winner ever with his monster 1:46.4 triumph at Mohawk. He will be driven by Doug McNair and in the past, has shown great leaving ability, even from post eight.

Rounding out the field is another contender in Roll Away Joe from the Ron Burke Stable. He goes from post four for driver Louis-Philippe Roy. Trainer/driver Stephane Pouliot will start his son of Mach Three, Stonebridge Beach from post six.

The long shot in the field is a local horse, Sports Authority, starting from post seven for trainer Maxime Velaye. This son of Sportswriter, owned by Guy Corbeil of Mirabel, is coming off a strong 1:52.4 victory at Rideau Carlton. He will be driven by Pierre Luc Roy, the older brother of Louis-Philippe.

Trainer Ron Burke is going for his third straight victory in the Prix D'Ete, having won last year in a classic battle with Rockin Ron over Wiggle It Jiggleit in 1:52 over a sloppy track. The prior year he won with All Bets Off, tying the all-age track record in 1:50.3 that was first set by Jimmy Takter's Sunfire Blue Chip in 2014.

The Prix D'Ete was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club back in 2014. The Prix D'Ete was the most prestigious race in all of Canada from 1966 through 1992. World champions Brett Hanover, Albatross, Niatross, Hot Hitter, Cam Fella, On The Road Again, Ralph Hanover, Matts Scooter and a host of other top pacers had won the Prix D'Ete when it was held at the old Blue Bonnets Racecourse.

There are four divisions of the third and final preliminary round of the Future Stars Series for two-year-old pacing colts and fillies on Sunday. This is the last chance for the youngsters to earn points towards the C$55,000 finals on Sunday, September 3.

14th Race $200,000 Prix D'Ete

1. Sintra (Jody Jamieson) 2-1

2. Lyons Snyder (Daniel Dube) 4-1

3. Awesomeness (James MacDonald) 5-1

4. Roll Away Joe (Louis-Philippe Roy) 5-1

5. Western Fame (Trevor Henry) 6-1

6. Stonebridge Beach (Stephane Pouliot) 10-1

7. Sports Authority (Pierre Luc Roy) 12-1

8. Dr J Hanover (Doug McNair) 6-1

Track Notes: H3R's leading driver this season, Stephane Brosseau, is just three wins away from his 3,000th career victory. He has ten drives on Sunday's program.

The 15-race program on Sunday has a later first race post time of 2:30 pm with the Prix D'Ete scheduled to go off at 7:00 pm. Hall of Famer Michel Lachance, who won back to back Prix D'Ete's with Matt's Scooter in 1988 and Goalie Jeff in 1989, is the Grand Marshal this Sunday at the Hippodrome 3R.

For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.