Sintra soars in $100,000 Mohawk Gold Cup

12:50 PM 17 Jun 2018 NZST
Sintra and driver Jody Jamieson pull away from the field
MILTON, ON - June 16, 2018 - Sintra converted off a perfect second-over trip from driver Jody Jamieson to win the $100,000 Mohawk Gold Cup on Saturday's Pepsi North America Cup undercard at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A strong field of nine pacers, featuring eight older heavyweights and three-year-old Jimmy Freight, battled in the annual Invitational.

Nirvana Seelster and driver Trevor Henry did the heavy-lifting early, cutting out fractions of :26.3, :54.3 and 1:21.2. Just after the half, Check Six angled out from third to come first-up and supplied cover for Sintra from fourth.

In the stretch, Sintra exploded off cover to rocket by and storm home to a 2¾ lengths victory in 1:48. McWicked, who was fourth-over turning for home, got up for second.

Jimmy Freight got an inside trip, racing seventh most of the mile. The son of Sportswriter charged home strong along the rail to finish a very respectable third.

A five-year-old gelding, Sintra picked up his first win in three starts with Saturday's sizzling mile. The Dave Menary trainee had finished second in his first two outings this season, which come on the heels of an award-winning season in 2017.

Owned by Brad Gray, Michael Guerriero and Menary Racing Inc, Sintra is now a 18-time winner with $988,425 in career earnings. He paid $18 to win.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Communications

