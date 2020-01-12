Sintra splashes to victory

MILTON, ON - January 11, 2020 - Harness racing pacers Sintra battled through rainy and windy conditions to reach up at the wire for a second consecutive Preferred score on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The seven-year-old gelding and driver Jody Jamieson rallied from fifth at the head of the lane to win the $36,000 Preferred Handicap by a neck over Nirvana Seelster, who cut the mile, and the same margin over East End in 1:53.2.

Competing on a 'Sloppy' track with rain and high winds, the field of six older pacers were led by Nirvana Seelster through fractions of :27., :57.1 and 1:25.3. Real Surreal angled out from fourth to come first-up going to three-quarters. Sintra sat fifth and followed the cover loosely, while Youaremycandygirl, the lone mare in the field, followed from sixth.

After facing little pressure, Nirvana Seelster attempted to close out the victory with a final-quarter sprint, aided by the wind at his back. Sintra was able to make up a little more than four-lengths with a :27 final-quarter to snag the victory. Youaremycandygirl finished fourth on the far outside, with Rockin In Heaven and Real Surreal rounding out the field.

Trained by Dave Menary, Sintra is now two for two since returning from injury. The seven-year-old gelding had his 2019 season end last May after starting the campaign six for eight. He's now banked $36,000 in two victories this season for owners Michael Guerriero, Kelly Waxman, Nunzio Vena and Frank Cirillo.

Sintra's latest victory improves his career numbers to 26 wins and $1,144,436 earned. He paid $2.50 to win.