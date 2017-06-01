The highly promising – and popular – young sire, Sir Lincoln is to stand at Alabar’s Auckland Farm. With Barra Equine stepping back from standing harness racing stallions, a new home for Sir Lincoln was needed.

Given Sir Lincoln (or Lincoln Royal as he is known in Australia) has made such an encouraging start to his siring career, Alabar are delighted to have been approached about standing him.

John Street proprietor of Lincoln Farms quoted “We are happy to see Sir Lincoln teaming up with a quality stud such as Alabar. Sir Lincoln was such a great horse for Lincoln Farms, winning the Auckland Cup and at Jewels level from difficult draws.

With his first crop of two-year-olds showing ability on both sides of the Tasman we are excited about his future at stud. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity a major stud like Alabar can give him.”

In New Zealand, Sir Lincoln currently has 19 qualifiers to date from his first crop of two-year-olds. Of these 7 have already raced. These are numbers that put Sir Lincoln up amongst the leading sires.

So far to date he has also had four individual second placegetters on race day including Aramis who went down by a nose at Alexandra Park last Friday.

However, it is in Australia that Sir Lincoln (Lincoln Royal) has made the biggest early breakthroughs with two of his two-year-old fillies winning at Globe Derby - both on debut.

Firstly, it was Our Royal Lady winning the SA Sapling Stakes and this was followed shortly after with Tell Me Why winning a prelude of the SA Golden Nursery.

Interestingly, both fillies are out of mares by Live Or Die .

Our Royal Lady

Tell Me Why

Sir Lincoln is certainly bred to be a sire being by Mach Three out of a Beach Towel mare who is in turn out of a Cam Fella mare. This is the exact same lineage as the great Somebeachsomewhere .

Rounding off his siring pedigree is the fact that he is closely related to the champion sire, Fake Left .

As a racehorse, Sir Lincoln burst into the limelight in winning the NZ Sires Stakes 3yo Open Final on NZ Cup Day at Addington after being three wide then parked. He also won the Jewels that season to secure the title of NZ Three-Year-Old Pacing colt of the Year.

Sir Lincoln went on to set a New Zealand record for 1700 metres and cemented his credentials as a sire in downing Terror To Love to win the Auckland Cup.

Sir Lincoln - Auckland Cup

In Australia (racing as Lincoln Royal) he won a heat and placed second in the final of the Victoria Derby and was second (by the barest of margins) in the NSW Golden Mile won in 1:51.4.

Sir Lincoln has been extremely well supported by breeders since retiring to stud and – in a sure sign that his first progeny are making the right moves – he served his biggest book to date (over 200 mares) in his fourth year at stud last season.

Sir Lincoln stands poised on the edge of what is looking like a very successful siring career.

Harnesslink Media