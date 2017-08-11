Two-year-old filly trotters at Harrah's Philadelphia

There were 3 divisions of Pennsylvania Sire Stakes races for the harness racing 2-year-old filly trotters on Thursday, August 10 at Harrah's Philadelphia, each going for a purse of roughly $54,000.

In the first division, it was S M S Princess (Ake Svanstedt) picking up her first career win. The daughter of Cantab Hall -Won an Done was given a ground-saving steer the majority of the mile, as Julie Miller trainee Strawberry Hanover set a deliberate tempo (:28.4 / :56.2 / 1:25). S M S Hanover angled out after clearing past the three-quarter poll to split rivals for the win. Megadolce (Dave Miller) closed well for second, while Strawberry Hanover (Andy Miller) was third. S M S Princess is owned by Trainer Ake Svanstedt and Stall Musse Inc. She paid $8.40 to win

In the second division, Nifty Norman trainee Live Love Laugh (Dave Miller) completed a long, persistent grind to break her maiden. The daughter of Donato Hanover -Shes Gone Again engaged leader (and favorite) Follow Streak (Andy Miller) at the 5/8ths marker, clearing just over 1/8th of a mile remaining. Live Laugh Love held off a rallying Bill's Lady (Tim Tetrick) to win by a length in 1:55. Follow Streak held third. Live Laugh Love ($18.00) is owned by Melvin Hartman, Dave Mc Duffee, and Diamond Creek Racing.

The third division saw Chris Beaver trainee Zoe Bi (George Napolitano Jr.) use the passing lane to her advantage. The daughter of Donato Hanover -Octavia Bi drafted in behind the speed of the favorite Seviyorum (Andy Miller) to pick up the victory in 1:56. It was a lifetime mark in her fourth career victory in five starts. Zoe Bi out closed the Jimmy Takter driven Basquiat in the final strides, while Hey Blondie (Andy McCarthy) rallied for third. Zoe Bi ($12.20) is owned by Marion Beachy, Synerco Ventures Inc., and Chris Beaver. Driver George Napolitano Jr. had four wins on the afternoon.

