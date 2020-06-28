Day At The Track

Sires Stakes fillies compete at Northfield Park

04:00 PM 28 Jun 2020 NZST




Guinevere Hall kicked off an evening chock full of Leg 2 Ohio Sires Stakes action by winning her $40,000 division for harness racing 3-year-old trotting fillies in a new lifetime clocking of 1:54.1.

The daughter of Cash Hall had captured her first OSS leg in 1:55 for trainer Melanie Wrenn, driver Peter Wrenn and owners M T Pockets Stable and Dave McDuffee.

Guinever Hall was bred by Alan J. Leavitt of Kentucky and pushed her career earnings to $174,181 with this latest victory, the fifth of her career in 12 starts.

Robin Banks (Kurt Sugg) was a strong second at 5-1 with 1-2 Lima Gold (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) third.

Guinevere Hall left the gate as the 4-5 favorite.



Kikimora made every post a winning one for driver Aaron Merriman and trainer Chris Beaver in the second OSS division for trotting fillies. The 1-5 favorite, a duaghter of Triumphant Caviar who was bred and is owned by Sandra Burnett and her trainer, tripped the final timer in 1:54.2. Kikimora had captured OSS leg one at Scioto Downs two weeks ago in 1:54.1 and now has $41,320 in her seasonal bankroll and $251,516 in her career account. Tootie, with Brett Miller driving, was second at 14-1 odds after sitting in the two-hole througout while 25-1 Delovely Hall (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) raced well to get up for third-place honors.



Uncle Peter's Love got the benefit of the rail to capture her OSS trotting division easily in 1:54.2. It was her first win in the series, as she was second to Gunivere Hall in Leg 1 at Scioto Downs. Owned by Carl Howard and Joyce McClelland, the daughter of Uncle Peter now has $34,681 in seasonal earnings and $114,825 in career earnings. Randy and Michael Bennette bred the filly, who is trained by Virgil Morgan, Jr. Longshot (50-1) Team L was second for driver Hank LeVan, while 19-1 longshot Aqua Lillies was third for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.



PJ's Legacy, a daughter of Big Bad John-Walstan's Legacy-Jenna's Beach Boy, captured her $50,000 OSS pacing division in a new life mark of 1:51.3 for driver Ryan Stahl at 4-5 odds. The filly, who was bred by Walter Fister of Lexington, Kentucky, had won her first OSS contest handily in a wire-to-wire effort in 1:52 as well. Owned by Brown, Hutchison, Ridder and Kantrowitz, PJ's Legacy is conditioned by Brian Brown and has $168,170 in career earnings. Ellagator (1-1) was second for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., while 10-1 Princess Rockette with Aaron Merriman aboard.



In the final $50,000 OSS contest for 3-year-old pacing fillies it was 10-1 longshot Penpaperpaige (Tyler Smith) who wore down the 1-5 favorite McMarkle Sparkle (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) to emerge victorious in 1:52.3. The homebred Pet Rock lass upped her earnings to $98,476 via her eighth career win for trainer Jeff Smith and owner Shirley LeVin. Artful Dancer (7-2) was third for Chris Page.



Leg three of the Ohio Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies is scheduled for July 4 at Scioto Downs, while 3-year-old trotting fillies will go postward in OSS leg three on July 10 at Northfield Park.

Kimberly Rinker

Ohio Sires Stakes

OSDF Administrator

