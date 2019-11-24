Day At The Track

Six Pack goes out a big winner

04:42 PM 24 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Six Pack, harness racing
Six Pack collars Manchego before the wire

Six Pack made the final harness racing start of his career a special one, setting a track record Saturday at the Meadowlands in capturing the $350,000 TVG Horse Trot Final with a track record 1:50 victory.

Trained and driven to victory by Ake Svanstedt, Six Pack was able to gun down the filly, Manchego, at the wire. Guardian Angel AS was third. Six Pack paid 5.00 to win.

Six Pack, a four-year-old stallion by Muscle Mass, is co-owned by Svanstedt, Little E Stable and Stall Kalmar & L. He will stand stud in 2020 in New Jersey at the Deo Volente Farm.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Eight consecutive wins for Crockets Cullen N
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Six Pack goes out a big winner
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
First Dayton appearance for I'm A Big Deal
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Track record in Three Diamonds
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Steve "You're Never Too" Oldford scores in Billings
24-Nov-2019 15:11 PM NZDT
Always A Prince steals TVG Open
24-Nov-2019 15:11 PM NZDT
Renaldo Morales III has a big night
24-Nov-2019 15:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News