Six Pack goes out a big winner

Six Pack made the final harness racing start of his career a special one, setting a track record Saturday at the Meadowlands in capturing the $350,000 TVG Horse Trot Final with a track record 1:50 victory.

Trained and driven to victory by Ake Svanstedt, Six Pack was able to gun down the filly, Manchego, at the wire. Guardian Angel AS was third. Six Pack paid 5.00 to win.

Six Pack, a four-year-old stallion by Muscle Mass, is co-owned by Svanstedt, Little E Stable and Stall Kalmar & L. He will stand stud in 2020 in New Jersey at the Deo Volente Farm.