A day to remember for Dunn

Driver John Dunn had a day to remember when he drove six winners on the ten race card at the Blenheim harness racing meeting yesterday.

Dunn drove Loveyoutodoit to win the first race of the day, then won the last five races for his six win total. His other winners were Summer Wealth, Tyron Bettor's Ella, Diamonds N Cash, Lovetodream and Franco Saxon.

John's father Robert trained five of the six winners, taking him to within four wins from Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen who currently lead in the national trainers premiership.

The Marlborough Cup was won by the Dunn trained mare Lovetodream ( Bettor's Delight - Sue Dreamer) who finished powerfully from midfield to beat Franco Tristan by a half a length.

Earlier in the day the Ben Waldron trained trotter One Over Dover easily won his third race in a row flying home from midfield to easily account for a large field in the R40 & faster trot.

The meeting was notable for running all the races on the grass track, where traditionally they have been on the grit surface. The large fields and great racing suggest this idea was a success and might be a good option for future meetings.

Lovetodream winning the Marlborough Cup