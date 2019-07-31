Day At The Track

Sixteen enter $1 million Hambletonian Trot

02:08 AM 31 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Hambo entries (1).jpg

Sixteen 3-year-old trotters entered today for America's Trotting Classic, the $1,000,000 Hambletonian, to be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at The Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

Post positions, drivers and morning-line odds will be available during a live post draw at 2 p.m. (EDT) that will be streamed on the Meadowlands Facebook page and YouTube channel. The entered horses in alphabetical order are:

Cantab Fashion

Don't Let'em

Forbidden Trade

Gerry

Gimpanzee

Green Manalishi S

Greenshoe

Marseille

Mr Vicktor

Osterc

Pilot Discretion

Reign Of Honor

Soul Strong

Summit In Sight

Super Schissel

Swandre The Giant

From the Hambletonian Society

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hambletonian and Grand Circuit draw day
31-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Sixteen enter $1 million Hambletonian Trot
31-Jul-2019 02:07 AM NZST
Opening week numbers impressive at Batavia
31-Jul-2019 01:07 AM NZST
Special label Hambletonian wine now available
31-Jul-2019 01:07 AM NZST
USTA producing videos on Hambo contenders
31-Jul-2019 00:07 AM NZST
Filly trotters head NYSS at Vernon Downs
31-Jul-2019 00:07 AM NZST
Yonkers' Racing Secretary Steve Starr retiring
30-Jul-2019 13:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News