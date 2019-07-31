Sixteen enter $1 million Hambletonian Trot

Sixteen 3-year-old trotters entered today for America's Trotting Classic, the $1,000,000 Hambletonian, to be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at The Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.
Post positions, drivers and morning-line odds will be available during a live post draw at 2 p.m. (EDT) that will be streamed on the Meadowlands Facebook page and YouTube channel. The entered horses in alphabetical order are:
Cantab Fashion
Don't Let'em
Forbidden Trade
Gerry
Gimpanzee
Green Manalishi S
Greenshoe
Marseille
Mr Vicktor
Osterc
Pilot Discretion
Reign Of Honor
Soul Strong
Summit In Sight
Super Schissel
Swandre The Giant
From the Hambletonian Society