Sixteen enter $1 million Hambletonian Trot

Sixteen 3-year-old trotters entered today for America's Trotting Classic, the $1,000,000 Hambletonian, to be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at The Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

Post positions, drivers and morning-line odds will be available during a live post draw at 2 p.m. (EDT) that will be streamed on the Meadowlands Facebook page and YouTube channel. The entered horses in alphabetical order are:

Cantab Fashion

Don't Let'em

Forbidden Trade

Gerry

Gimpanzee

Green Manalishi S

Greenshoe

Marseille

Mr Vicktor

Osterc

Pilot Discretion

Reign Of Honor

Soul Strong

Summit In Sight

Super Schissel

Swandre The Giant

