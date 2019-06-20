Sixth Cup for champion horseman?

Chris Alford with the Traralgon Pacing Cup trophy after Hurricane Stride's victory in 2017

Reinsman Chris Alford will be chasing a record sixth win in the Traralgon Pacing Cup at Warragul on Sunday afternoon.

Alford is tied with legendary horseman Ted Demmler who also drove five winners of the Traralgon/Latrobe Valley Pacing Cup in the 1970s and 1980s.

Only one of Alford's wins in the race came on the Traralgon track, in 1988, however since the race was reintroduced at Warragul in 2006 the Bolinda horseman has made it his own, with a further four winning drives.

On Sunday Alford steers three-year-old Sahara Tiger, trained by the Quinlan stable, who have won the Traralgon Pacing Cup twice previously.

Should the horse overcome the inside second row draw, Sahara Tiger will become the second three-year-old to win the Cup, the only other being former InterDominion class pacer Kotare Knight in 1979.

Hurricane Stride is aiming to become the first horse to win the race twice, and young reinsman Brad Chisholm will take the reins on Sunday.

A field of eight contests the $10,000 feature at 3:44pm.

The day's other feature, the Ken Miller Memorial Pace, has drawn together a good line-up of C0 class pacers for a $10,000 stake.

One of the trainers competing in Sunday's race will win a Dooza Sulky, which will be drawn through a lucky draw held before the race.

There are eight races on Sunday, with free entry, bistro lunches in the clubs heated rooms overlooking the track, and TAB and bookmaker betting with races shown on the indoor giant screen.