If grit and bravery play a part in Connor "Rocket" Clarke making a successful career in harness racing, then the teenager is an absolute shoo-in.

The 16-year-old from Ballarat has a strong competitive streak on the sporting field, whether at football, basketball, swimming or pony trots - but his biggest test wasn't all that long ago when he beat an unforgiving opponent in cancer.

"They were tough times. But everything is good now and I'm in the clear," Conner said.

And predictably enough, the quietly-spoken Connor isn't wasting any time in jumping back into harness racing. In what has been a busy 11 days, he made an emotional debut as a reinsman in an event at Horsham and stepped into a new job with the State's leading stable.

Driving brown gelding Monsieur Delacour, trained by his father Stephen, the youngster took a trail early in the 3yo Pace, before battling gamely into fourth place (beaten 10m) in a time of 1.58-2.

"I was really looking forward to it. The nerves were okay and I didn't get into any strife. My Pa Jim (Clarke) took me," he said.

"Dad wasn't able to get off work and watch me, but afterwards he gave me a pat on the back. I've also started working full-time for Clayton Tonkin and Emma Stewart this week, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it."

Connor again took the reins for his father at Terang last Saturday and landed two place-getters.

It is incredible to think that in mid-2017, Connor started undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a condition rare in children, in Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.

"I'd suffered pain in a knee from fluid for quite a while. The doctors diagnosed it as Osgood-Schlatter disease, which has to do with fast-growing active teens. But now they're unsure if that's what it was," he said.

"I had many visits to doctors and hospital, along with medical tests. When the pain went to my hip and back, mum (Belinda) just wanted to get to the bottom of it."

Scans taken from Connor at Ballarat Base Hospital showed lesions and spots on his spine and hip. Doctors believed they were likely to be cancer.

Connor said he was sent straight to the Royal Children's Hospital where there was "heaps more cancer found in other parts".

He said because his cancer was stage four, he had chemotherapy on and off over a period of about six months.

"I was lucky to have both mum and dad down there for the first month because I was only 14. Then later on I always had someone with me. If it wasn't my brothers or sister, grandparents or another relative, there would be friends from back home, footballers or someone from trotting calling in," Connor said.

Connor said while he missed the last half of his Year 8 studies because of the chemotherapy treatment, he was fortunate there was a classroom at the hospital.

"It was only little, but I would go as much as I could. There were a few teachers there and I did science, English and maths. I ended up finishing Year 10 last year at Phoenix College in Ballarat," he said.

The Clarke family is known for its kindness and willingness to help others, including providing foster care for a number of years, and the harness racing community rallied to offer support in a time of need.

Connor said money raised had helped to pay for fuel for the three hour return trips, as well as medical and accommodation expenses and other ongoing costs.

"It was so nice at the time, but it's not really a surprise because it's such a close industry," he said.

"Drivers like Chris Alford, Greg Sugars, Gavin Lang, Amanda Turnbull, Grant Dixon, Rob Morris, Todd McCarthy, James Rattray and others all donated their driver's fees toward fund raising, while the Bling It On owners gave a service fee for auction."

Ballarat Harness Racing Club also lent a hand with a fundraising race meeting, while staff at McCain Foods, where dad Stephen is employed, raised money for a fortnightly cleaner. Passengers on the "Redwood Rattler", taking fans to the famous Maryborough all-trotting race day, dug deep to donate $500. There was also a GoFundMe which raised over $24,000 and a donation from HRV.

Connor's comeback comes as the harness racing community again rallies for one of its own, with a GoFundMe fundraiser to support champion reinsman Gavin Lang, who is also battling with a rare form of Lymphoma.

Connor said although he was "a late starter" in the pony trots as an eight or nine-year-old, harness racing was his big ambition.

"I had a nice pony in Pride of Petite, but now that I'm out of pony trots, my 12-year-old sister Reagan has taken over there," he said.

"I have two brothers in Brodie, 23, and Leyton, 13, but they have no interest in the horses.

"But for me, harness racing was always what I wanted. I enjoyed football, but the horses were nearly always on my mind, so I'm just loving it at the moment."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura