Slick Tony by a nose in Open Pace

Slick Tony electrifies and wins the Open Pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Tyga Hanover and Numbered Account blasted off the wings at the start of the race. Numbered Account and harness racing driver Tim Tetrick were committed to the front They were parked out and reached the quarter in a wicked 26.1. The half was reached in 54.1.

The even odds race favorite, JJ Flynn, launched his bid from fifth and accelerated on the rim in pursuit of the pace setter Numbered Account. They reached the three quarters in 1:22 flat.

Slick Tony and driver Victor Kirby watched all the action from dead last.

At the top of the lane Kirby and Slick Tony circled the pack fanning six wide and exploded with pace in the lane.

Slick Tony got up in the final stride and won by a nose in 1:50.3.

Slick Tony ( No Spin Zone ) is owned and trained by George Leager.

JJ Flynn, who was claimed for $35,000 in January, raced a courageous mile and finished second for trainer Chuck Crissman Jr. Art Stafford Jr. drove.

Major Pocket A finished with late pace and was third for trainer Chris Scicluna. Pat Berry was the driver.

Dexter Dunn won three races on the betting card.

Corey Callahan injured his back from a weather related fall and hopes to return to action on Saturday night at the Meadowlands.

Racing continues on Monday at Dover Downs. Post Time is 4:30 pm