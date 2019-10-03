Slight upsets in stakes action

ANDERSON, Ind.-October 2, 2019-The final week of harness racing preliminary Indiana Sires Stakes action continued on Wednesday, October 2 at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.

Wednesday was the fillies' turn, as the evening's 14-race card was highlighted by two divisions for the three-year-old trotting fillies and two divisions for the two-year-old pacing fillies. While the night started with a victory from heavy favorite Grand Swan, minor upsets prevailed in the final divisions when Haylie Ivy, Seventimesacharm and Foxy Rigger found the winner's circle. All of the evening's winners stamped their ticket into the $250,000 season culminating Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals that are slated for October 11 at Harrah's Hoosier Park.

The stakes action kicked off with another impressive performance from Grand Swan, who took advantage of Hoosier Park's quarter mile stretch to overcome her competitors. She crossed the wire three and a quarter lengths in front for trainer, driver LeWayne Miller and recorded lifetime win 15 from 22 starts.

Though Grand Swan was the post-time favorite, it was Tatiana Romanova with Trace Tetrick who grabbed the early lead to dictate opening fractions of :27:1 and :56:3 while the rest of the field sorted out early positions. At the third quarter in 1:26:2, the betting public's second choice, Sophia Lia with John De Long, was out and applying pressure from first-over on the leading Tatiana Romanova with Grand Swan perfectly placed second-over. Miller tipped Grand Swan around the tiring cover and she surged three lengths ahead of the field, stopping the clock in1:54:0 and paying $2.40 to win. She was followed by a fast-charging Always Be With You and Michael Oosting in second and Sophia Lia hanging on for third.

"We got the ideal trip tonight, but she can race any way," Miller noted after the win. "It's been business as usual with her, even with the final coming up. I haven't changed a thing."

Grand Swan, the daughter of Swan For All-Queen Mum now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $417,500 for owners Grand Swan Racing, Go Fast Stable and Never 2 Late Stable. The filly was bred by Larry Miller.

The second division for the trotting fillies brought a slight upset by Jamie Macomber trainee, Haylie Ivy. Ricky Macomber Jr. guided the filly to the winner's circle for her first stakes victory, recording a time of 1:54:1.

When the gate opened, LeWayne Miller guided Swanind Fastlane to the lead, looking for a stakes double on the card while even-money favorite Measuredperfection with Trace Tetrick grabbed the pocket seat through opening fractions of :28:3 and :57:2. Just before the third quarter in 1:26:1, Measuredperfection was on top but Haylie Ivy had ranged up and was engaging the leader from first-over. Neither filly appeared to give an inch, but ultimately it was Haylie Ivy who dug in gamely late and crossed the wire a quarter length ahead of Measuredperfection. Summit City Swan with Brandon Bates rallied for third. Haylie Ivy paid $9.00 for her betting backers.

"The trip didn't really go as planned," driver Ricky Macomber Jr. revealed in the winner's circle. "She races well either way, but I wanted to be covered up so she could follow a helmet. You can't really be picky with post eight. She's been getting better with every start-hopefully that's the case for next week as well."

Haylie Ivy is the daughter of Airzoom Lindy-Helium and was bred by Paul Webb. This was her seventh win of 17 lifetime starts and she now sports a lifetime bankroll of $114,580 for owners Leander Schwartz, Eleven Star Stables and Jamie Macomber.

The first division for the freshmen pacing fillies brought the homebred Seventimesacharm to the winner's circle, where she recorded a new lifetime best of 1:51:1. Trained and driven by John De Long, the filly turned in a gate-to-wire performance to record her second stakes victory of the season.

Seventimesacharm grabbed the lead as soon as the gate opened while Genie Rockwell with James Yoder settled in the second position. Seventimesacharm clicked off fractions of :27.2 and :55.2 before being challenged on the outside by Atoritotell and Dale Hiteman. Once the field turned for home, Seventimesacharm was able to put away Atoritotell and also hold off a late surge from Somebodyslilly with Michael Oosting. Somebodyslilly's effort paid off with a second-place finish and Bluebird Love with Todd Warren rallied for third. Seventimesacharm paid $7.60 to win.

Seventimesacharm, the daughter of Always A Virgin-Mrs Grant Seven was bred by Jesse De Long, who also owns the filly. She has won three of 10 lifetime starts and now sports a lifetime bankroll of $86,885.

In the final division of stakes action, Brian Brown trainee, Foxy Rigger grabbed back-to-back stakes wins with regular driver Trace Tetrick in the bike. In gate-to-wire fashion, Foxy Rigger asserted her authority and bested her rivals to stop the clock in 1:51:4.

Foxy Rigger wasted no time and went straight to the front as soon as the wings of the gate opened, followed closely by Odds On Melanie with Peter Wrenn. Foxy Rigger held her lead unchallenged, clocking fractions of :27:3, :56:0 and 1:24:2 while Odds On Melanie still followed intently in second. With a six-race win-streak on the line, Sam Widger was unable to wait any longer and had Grace Rocks on the attack first-over rounding the final turn.



Foxy Rigger goes gate-to-wire for another stakes win -- Linscott Photography

By the time the field reached the stretch, Foxy Rigger had established an almost two-length lead on the field and using a :27.2 final quarter, she maintained her lead all the way to the wire. Odds On Melanie held on for second while Grace Rocks was forced to settle for third. Foxy Rigger paid $11.40 to win at the betting windows.

"She raced well tonight and was nice to handle," driver Trace Tetrick mentioned after the victory. "She's come a long way in a short period of time. She did everything that I asked her to do. She's a versatile filly."

Foxy Rigger is the daughter of Riggins-Foxy Angel and was bred by Wilker Family Farms. With this being lifetime win seven of eight, she now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $157,375 for owners Country Club Acres and L&H Management Services, Lombardo/Green Racing and Timothy Lane.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Thursday, October 3 with two divisions for the two-year-old pacing colts and geldings and two divisions for the three-year-old trotting colts and geldings. The evening's live racing card will be highlighted by the $10,000 Guaranteed Pick 4 in Races 3-6 and the $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High 5 in Race 14.

With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.