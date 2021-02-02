Small in stature, but Pepe's a star

Pint-sized, at just seven hands, but personality plus. Poppin Pepe with trainer-driver Angus Hinch

The Hinch family in Victoria's western district just love their harness racing-but it's their pocket-sized gelding that's in the spotlight and grabbing all the attention.

Eleven-year-old Poppin Pepe is a miniature pony standing at just seven hands high and the undisputed family favorite, according to harness racing trainer and mum Emily Hinch.

"He's a little handful at times with his biting and kicking, but our kids absolutely love him. He's been just great for them to learn on in the pony trots," she said.

Little Pepe has become something of a social media sensation, after a spirited (if somewhat agonising) recent second at Stawell pony trots.

https://www.facebook.com/harnessracingvictoria/videos/1125907161172675

The Hinch family lives at Portland, on the far south-west coast of Victoria, and bought "Pepe" in October 2019 from Lisa Glynn at Mount Gambier.

"Her father trains and races pacers, and her three girls were all successful in the pony trots, so Pepe had a good grounding," Emily said.

"Our eldest daughter Molly, who is nine, was the first to compete with Pepe and they won five races together at Mt Gambier," she said.

Its a family sport. Molly and Angus Hinch

"Molly now has another pony, Rockin Rex and our son Angus, who is seven, couldn't wait to get involved. He's now in his first year and won at Mount Gambier, with multiple seconds, after taking over the reins behind Pepe. Then there's Mitchell, who is four, and he's already wanting to start driving."

Angus and Molly bring Poppin Pepe and Rockin Rex after another competitive race

Emily has been involved in harness racing for a long time but took a break when she and husband Matthew decided to start a family.

"The last horse I trained before giving it away was Manwarra Logic and he won at Maryborough with Caleb Lewis doing the driving," Emily said.

"Then nearly 10 years later to the day, I trained El Banco to win first-up last October at Ballarat with Matt Craven the driver. He's since won again for us at Horsham."

Emily said El Banco was a nice horse, if somewhat quirky, but was probably well aware of where he ranked in the Hinch equine hierarchy.

"We take Molly and Angus to Mt Gambier every fortnight when the pony trot races are held. It's only about an hour's drive and they also race at Hamilton, Ararat, Stawell and Horsham," Emily said.

Pacer El Banco with his two mini stablemates Poppin Pepe and Rockin Rex at Mt Gambier

"Angus and Pepe raced at Stawell last week and finished second to Pride of Petite, driven by Reagan Clarke, of Ballarat. They then had two fourths at Mt Gambier last Friday, while Molly had two wins on Rockin Rex."

(Clarke, younger sister of talented youngster Conor, grabbed one of her best wins on Saturday night, with success in the pony trot cup at Saturday night's Hygain Summer of Glory Melton meeting, collecting a trophy and rug).

The Hinch children now have February 12 circled on their calendar-Ararat Cup night where they will be competing, and Emily said both Molly and Angus would be keeping up the work with their ponies.

"We've got a small track at a 10-acre property we are developing. The kids put in the work, particularly leading up to an event. I think Pepe goes best when he's kept a bit fresh because the last 50 metres usually finds him out!" she said.

"Some days he's right on top of his game, and then other times he's just not with it and wants to do his own thing. The pony trots go over 600 metres and little Pepe usually gets a huge handicap lift and only has to do 280 metres. But that's probably far enough for his little legs!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura