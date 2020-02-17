Small relief from National Ratings review

Harness Racing Australia’s “tweaking” of its controversial new National Ratings system will bring some small consolation to industry participants frustrated their views are not being heard.

But the sport’s peak body has missed the opportunity make the more significant changes this contentious system so desperately needs to regain the confidence of passionate industry participants.

Harness Racing New South Wales chief John Dumesny is so far the only State chief to report back to industry participants on the outcomes of last week’s HRA Executive meeting, and the intense debate at the Ratings Review team meeting that preceded it.

It was the job of the Review Team three weeks ago to make recommendations on any changes required, six months after the NR system was rolled out – and the executive, reportedly, duly adopted the review recommendations last week.

The decisions of the HRA executive can be read here:

While other State bodies have had little to say to their constituencies about the impact and timing of the amendments, Dumesny was frank in his HRNSW Blog last week.

“Is it absolutely what we wanted in NSW? No, but we got somewhere towards the requests of our participants and that is not always easy as these meetings go. And I’m talking about a meeting that lasted six hours, of pretty deliberate discussions,” he said. “Some states rely heavily on the data and that is pertinent…but there is another point that always must be respected, and that is your stakeholder satisfaction -- it is a balance,” he said. “We want wagering turnover, we want to provide even racing but without participants we don’t have a sport. Certainly, I played that card within reason at the Ratings Review team meeting.”

Industry participants in Victoria, in particular, have been enraged by the lack of consultation by the State body. Debate on social media about the NR system has been “white hot”, but Harness Racing Victoria has provided no formal process or opportunity for industry to provide feedback to inform its position at the Ratings Review.

And while the HR executive might not have been receiving the grass roots input via some State bodies that many industry participants wanted, there were some concessions to appease critics.

The major change relates to the iniquitous “points for second place” conditions of the new NR system, and there are some welcome amendments to the NR matrix.

Now, for races less than $10,000 the NR point for second place will disappear. In addition, horses winning races with lower levels of stake money will be awarded fewer NR points.

But Dumesny’s blog comments indicate, despite the compromise, not all States were fully on board to the level of NSW.

“This was a concern across Australia that for running second you are actually penalised a point and while some didn’t want to lift the prizemoney level higher than $10,000, everyone was sensible about the end result,” Dumesny said.

John Dumesny

The Executive also approved a significant and common sense change for two year old racing, in that the system will be modified to reduce the starting point rating from 40 to 35 National Rating Points.

However, efforts to get a similar concession for three year olds failed.

The impact on three year olds, and the lack of protection they are provided in their juvenile season, has been one of the most hotly-debated issues around the new NR system.

But Dumesny indicated the solution required by participants for three year olds was not going to get past all members of the review team.

“The easiest outcome from our participants’ point of view for three years olds was to drop down (the three year old ranking) from 50 points to 45 points,” Dumesny said.

“I didn’t get much traction on that with the other States – but we came up with a pretty good compromise in my opinion.”

The “compromise” solution allows States to “potentially” program races that allow for a five-point concession for three year olds racing against older horses.

“It was about the experience and maturity of horses, so when these three year olds do win their three year old races and they have to race against the older horses they will get a five point concession,” Dumesny said.

The frustration for many industry participants currently racing three-year olds (already mid-way through their 3YO season), will be in the likely lag time for adoption of the compromise conditions.

Dumesny pointed to likely further delays in the rollout, due to the time necessary for modifications to the national industry database. That is, the time it takes for RISE to change the HARVEY System.

“It’s a bit of a case of when we can get it into the system – there needs to be changes to the HARVEY system because we really want it to be all automatic. We don’t want it to be a manual system because errors will occur,” he said.

It will then be up to the States (particularly those not necessarily enthusiastic about amendment of the conditions) to enact the new policy.

Amendments to programming necessary to accommodate the new three-year-old concessions will also become a State-by-State responsibility. A separate issue is how effectively the race conditions are amended to provide enough realistic racing opportunities for three year olds.

Dumesny said he was “quite prepared” for further feedback on the system from industry participants.

Harnesslink Media