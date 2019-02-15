Day At The Track

Smart Fortune back in winning form

09:40 AM 15 Feb 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Shape Of You
Shape Of You, is by Rock N Roll Heaven from a race winning Artsplace sister to Smart Fortune

Ex Kiwi harness racing pacer Smart Fortune was back in winning form in Western Australia last Friday night.

Formerly trained in New Zealand by Brent Mangos, Smart Fortune (Art Major - Affairs Of State)  was a very short priced winner ($1.40) at Albany for trainer Barry Howlett and he had to be the best horse in the race to win.

Driven by Aaron Beckett the son of Art Major trailed early before sitting parked for the majority of the 2258m journey. At the 400m the speedy 3yo pressured the leader and second favourite Bettor Captured before going on to grab a tidy win by a metre at the line. 

To watch this race click on this link.

Bred by Breckon Farms in New Zealand, Smart Fortune won a heat of the Breckon Farms Young Gun Series in 2017. 

Breckon Farms have 26 yearlings entered for sale at this years inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February 2019.

Included in this years sale are two closely related yearlings to Smart Fortune, they are Lot 23 and Lot 106.

Lot 23 High Flying Harry is a half-brother by Bettor's Delight to Smart Fortune

Lot 23 High Flying Harry

 

And Lot 106, Shape Of You, is by Rock N Roll Heaven from a race winning Artsplace sister to Smart Fortune.

Shape Of You

Shape Of You

Harnesslink Media

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NJ Governor Murphy signs $100 million racing bill
15-Feb-2019 13:02 PM NZDT
It's déjà vu again for driver Austin Siegelman
15-Feb-2019 10:02 AM NZDT
Museum to have Horse & Human learning day
15-Feb-2019 07:02 AM NZDT
Brighten Your Life no longer a bridesmaid
15-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
Richard Poillucci ready for top mares to race
15-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
Gingras, wagering at Big M both on a roll
15-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
Dan Patch Awards dinner to be streamed live
15-Feb-2019 03:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News