Smart filly to target winter riches

Queensland’s best juvenile filly of last season, Smart As Camm Be, will by-pass the Group One $200,000 New South Wales Derby on March 2 for Group racing in the sunshine state.

The talented Cammibest - Too Smart For You (by Famous Forever) filly and her trainer Kylie Rasmussen finished a neck-second behind Grant Dixon's I'm No Outlaw back at the Albion Park Trials yesterday (Tuesday).

It was Smart As Camm Be's first run since winning the Group One $100,000 QBRED Triad 2yo Fillies Final at Albion Park on July 21 last year, with a slick 1:55.7 mile rate.

“She went well and will trial again next week. I have been happy with her progress but she is still behind the eight ball. She’s not as forward in her preparation that I would like," Rasmussen said.

“She had a great 2-year-old season but it took it’s toll on her. She suffered from bone chips in her knee and we had to put her out for a fair while to recover.

“She’s fine, but just needs more time than less than a month to prepare for a big race against Australia’s and New Zealand’s best 3-year-olds."

Last year's Queensland 2yo Pacing Filly-of-the-Year, had a brilliant first-up season in 2017-2018.

She won five of her seven starts from March 27 until July 21 - the last five in a row. As well as her Triad victory, Smart As Camm Be also won the $25,000 Listed Classic QBRED Breeders Classic.

Yesterday she sat parked for the last lap and cruised to the line under a big hold.

Rasmussen had her fourth in the running line early from gate six (of seven) in behind the eventual winner, I'm No Outlaw.

Dixon then took I'm No Outlaw to the lead at the bell, and Smart As Camm Be followed him to sit in the death seat.

A slow third quarter of 29.5 saw the duo both cruise to the line without being asked for any big effort. The final sprint was in 27.3. The winner's time for the 1660m mobile: 2:02.1 (mile rate 1:58.4).

“I’m working a team of about 30 at the moment and this girl is up there with Lilac Flash and Mr Kalypso as the best of them,” said Rasmussen.

Mr Kalypso had his first run back at Albion Park yesterday as well. It was his first race since winning a C2-C5 pace at the same venue on December 1. It was also his first defeat in eight starts at Queensland harness headquarters.

The son of Art Major got too far back in the running and was three-wide and parked when the acid went on in the last lap.

Mr Kalypso then finished a gutsy two-metre fifth and will have derived much benefit from the run.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen will be looking to emulate her feats of 2010 and 2011 with her former female star, the 2007 Famous Forever mare, Forever Gold.

She won won the QBRED 2yo Fillies Final in 2010 and then the following year nailed the QBRED 3yo Fillies Final and the prestigious Group One Queensland 3yo Oaks.

Smart As Camm Be has so far won five of her seven starts and placed in one other for $88,088 in career stakes.

"The QBRED 3yo fillies Final (April 13) and the Group One $100,000 Queensland Oaks (July 13) are her main priorities for her now," Rasmussen said.

by Duane Ranger

for Racing Queensland