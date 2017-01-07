Smolda wins the South Australian Pacing Cup

Smolda and Mark Purdon produced another tough win in front of a good Saturday night crowd on the harness racing half-mile Globe Derby track in South Australia in the $100,000 Ubet South Australian Pacing Cup over 2645 metres .

After veering out and just missing a breaking horse with two rounds to go Mark Purdon quickly moved Smolda up to sit outside the leader Jilliby Jagger who fought right to the line but was in the end no match for this courageous son of Courage Under Fire and the Safely Kept mare Under The Mattress.

The time for the distance was a new track record of 3.12 for the 2645 metre race with final fractions of 29.3, 29.6, 27.6, 27.8. The mile rate was a very good 1:56.8.

Smolda and Jilliby Jagger were well clear at the finish. Whenmechief was 22 metres back in third place with Messini fourth.