Smolda wins the South Australian Pacing Cup

01:00 AM 08 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
smolda.jpg
Smolda

Smolda and Mark Purdon produced another tough win in front of a good Saturday night crowd on the harness racing half-mile Globe Derby track in South Australia in the $100,000 Ubet South Australian Pacing Cup over 2645 metres .

After veering out and just missing a breaking horse with two rounds to go Mark Purdon quickly moved Smolda up to sit outside the leader Jilliby Jagger who fought right to the line but was in the end no match for this courageous son of Courage Under Fire and the Safely Kept mare Under The Mattress.

The time for the distance was a new track record of 3.12 for the 2645 metre race with final fractions of 29.3, 29.6, 27.6, 27.8. The mile rate was a very good 1:56.8.

Smolda and Jilliby Jagger were well clear at the finish. Whenmechief was 22 metres back in third place with Messini fourth.

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Public pumps $3,311,264 through windows
07-Jan-2017 22:01 PM NZDT
Exceptional opening night at Miami Valley
07-Jan-2017 19:01 PM NZDT
Dover Downs extra Friday 6th of January
07-Jan-2017 18:01 PM NZDT
Harness racing now an endangered species
07-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Annual meeting for District 7 & Banquet
07-Jan-2017 12:01 PM NZDT
January Davies Humanitarian Award
07-Jan-2017 08:01 AM NZDT
Yonkers offers a big new look in 2017
07-Jan-2017 08:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News