Snobbytown takes $40,000 Open

12:07 PM 29 Feb 2020 NZDT
YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 28, 2020-- Prohibitive favorite Snobbytown (George Brennan, $3.20) held off Sandy Win (Austin Siegelman) through the lane Friday night (Feb. 28th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $40,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Snobbytown, from post position No. 2, wasted no time making the lead. The people's preference worked around polester Ba Ba Ba Banana (Matt Kakaley) before a :27.3 opening quarter-mile. It was after a :56.4 intermission when Sandy Win took out of fourth, with Kaitlyn N in tow.

Sandy Win went back inside as Ba Ba Ba Banana hit the skids, while Kaitlyn N (Jason Bartlett)--perched outside that one--inexplicably jumped it off. As that was transpiring in and out of a 1:25 three-quarters, Snobbytown owned a length-and-a-half lead into the lane.

She then held off a stubborn 'Sandy' by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.3. Itty Bitty (Dan Dube), Betterb Chevron N (Jordan Stratton) and 'Banana' settled for the small change, ahead of the imploding Kaitlyn N among the half-dozen.

 

For Snobbytown, a 4-year-old daughter of Non Hill High co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, Weaver Bruscemi, & Jason Melillo, it was her third win in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $13, with the triple returning $65.50.

by Frank Drucker, for Yonkers Raceway

