Snobbytown turns nose up at field

02:00 PM 07 May 2021 NZST
Snobbytown, harness racing
Snobbytown and George Brennan in earlier victory
Mike Lizzi Photo
Snobbytown drove on to the lead and never looked back in a Thursday night harness racing score in the $37,000 Yonkers Raceway Open Pace.
 
George Brennan exemplified his "Minister of Speed" moniker by sending Snobbytown four-wide into the first turn from post five to contest the early pace. The pair fought their way forward and settled on the engine prior to the completion of the :27 opening quarter. Brennan didn't let off the accelerator through a :55.3 half and 1:23.4 three-quarters and turned for home with a two-length cushion.
 
Snobbytown maintained her gap to rivals in the stretch and crossed the finish line victorious ahead by two and a half lengths in 1:53. Norman's Madeline (Brent Holland) rode the pocket to a place cheque, and Surreal Feeling (Jason Bartlett) picked up ground late for show.
 
SNOBBYTOWN REPLAY
 
 
Snobbytown's victory avenged her loss in the prior week and improved her career record to 20-for-53. The five-year-old Nob Hill High mare has earned more than $430,000 lifetime. Ron Burke trains and co-owns with his Burke Racing Stable LLC alongside Weaver Bruscemi LLC of Canonsburg and Jason Melillo of Powell.
 
Yonkers Raceway will conclude its week of action on Friday, May 7. That night's 10-race card will begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
