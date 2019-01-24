Day At The Track

Snowing at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes

02:59 AM 24 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Snowing
The region’s snowfall covered Grosbois as well, ahead of the world’s greatest trotting race on Sunday.
Le Trot Photo

January 22, 2019 - Snow appeared in the Paris-Vincennes region this day and harness racing took place on a muddy racecourse.

The featured Prix de Port-Audemer (purse 56,000€, 2100 meters autostart) with victory earned by the 7.1/1 Four Your Madrik (4m Up And Quick-Quelea Madrik) handled by J. Ph. Monclin for trainer J.L. Bigeon and owner Joel Seche.

Far West du Rib (4m Memphis du Rib-Unopaline du Rib) was second at 50/1 with J.L.Cl. Dersoir driving for Ecurie Rib and trainer Joel Hallais.

14/1 Facetieux (4m Niky-Shustina) was third for J-M Bazire.

Race time was 1.13.kr over the off going.

Four You Madrik

The Prix de Lamballe (purse 31,000€, 2700 meters) capped the card and produced a 1.16.4kr timed victory for 11/1 Elite de Duffel (5f Ready Cash-Reine de Duffel) and reinsman Christophe Martens, trainer Vincent Martens and owner Mme. Ingrid Vonckx.

10/1 Enigme des Andiers (5f Sun Ceravin) was second with trainer Jeremy Koubiche at the lines.

Third was 4.4/1 Emba du Vivier (5f Riseaide Jeux) with Jean Michel Bazire driving.

Elite de Duffel

At Mons Ghlin the featured Prix Bresil (purse 7,200€, 1750 meters autostart, nine European starters) went to the veteran class-master and 2.2/1 second choice Truman Dairpet (12g Biesolo-Heloise Poterie) timed in 1.13.7kr and reined by Piet Va Pollaert.

The Union stable owned performer won for the 31st time in 131 career outings now for 691,548€ earned.

4.3/1 Gossip Sidney (9g SJs Photo-Super Sidney) was second for Marc Huygens and 17/1 Va Zizou (10g L’ecu du Verney) took third with trainer Mathieu Brun at the lines.

The 8/10 favorite As Dore was a dq.

Truman Dairpet

The region’s snowfall covered Grosbois as well, ahead of the world’s greatest trotting race on Sunday. 

The pre-weekend festivities also feature the 32nd Edition of the Prix d’Amerique Mixed Sale conducted by Arqana Trot and the Etalons Expo with over 100 vendors, farms and association represented.

The catalog link “smart format” and the listing follow:

Smart Catalogue Arqana Trot Prix d’Amerique Sale click on this link

Listing Catalog click on this link

A directory of the presenters may be found on the Arqana-Trot website (www.arqana-trot.com).

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Young Reinsman chasing dreams at Yonkers
24-Jan-2019 03:01 AM NZDT
Dakota Jackson reflects on first driving victory
24-Jan-2019 03:01 AM NZDT
Donald H. Zich, 76, dies
24-Jan-2019 02:01 AM NZDT
Deadline to register a mare New Jersey
24-Jan-2019 02:01 AM NZDT
Finals should be highly competitive
23-Jan-2019 16:01 PM NZDT
USHWA announces 2018 media award winners
23-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
Pompano Pick 6 Carryover climbs to $9,533
23-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News