Snowing at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes

The region’s snowfall covered Grosbois as well, ahead of the world’s greatest trotting race on Sunday.

January 22, 2019 - Snow appeared in the Paris-Vincennes region this day and harness racing took place on a muddy racecourse.

The featured Prix de Port-Audemer (purse 56,000€, 2100 meters autostart) with victory earned by the 7.1/1 Four Your Madrik (4m Up And Quick -Quelea Madrik) handled by J. Ph. Monclin for trainer J.L. Bigeon and owner Joel Seche.

Far West du Rib (4m Memphis du Rib -Unopaline du Rib) was second at 50/1 with J.L.Cl. Dersoir driving for Ecurie Rib and trainer Joel Hallais.

14/1 Facetieux (4m Niky -Shustina) was third for J-M Bazire.

Race time was 1.13.kr over the off going.

Four You Madrik

The Prix de Lamballe (purse 31,000€, 2700 meters) capped the card and produced a 1.16.4kr timed victory for 11/1 Elite de Duffel (5f Ready Cash -Reine de Duffel) and reinsman Christophe Martens, trainer Vincent Martens and owner Mme. Ingrid Vonckx.

10/1 Enigme des Andiers (5f Sun Ceravin ) was second with trainer Jeremy Koubiche at the lines.

Third was 4.4/1 Emba du Vivier (5f Riseaide Jeux ) with Jean Michel Bazire driving.

Elite de Duffel

At Mons Ghlin the featured Prix Bresil (purse 7,200€, 1750 meters autostart, nine European starters) went to the veteran class-master and 2.2/1 second choice Truman Dairpet (12g Biesolo -Heloise Poterie) timed in 1.13.7kr and reined by Piet Va Pollaert.

The Union stable owned performer won for the 31st time in 131 career outings now for 691,548€ earned.

4.3/1 Gossip Sidney (9g SJs Photo -Super Sidney) was second for Marc Huygens and 17/1 Va Zizou (10g L’ecu du Verney ) took third with trainer Mathieu Brun at the lines.

The 8/10 favorite As Dore was a dq.

Truman Dairpet

The pre-weekend festivities also feature the 32nd Edition of the Prix d’Amerique Mixed Sale conducted by Arqana Trot and the Etalons Expo with over 100 vendors, farms and association represented.

The catalog link “smart format” and the listing follow:

Smart Catalogue Arqana Trot Prix d’Amerique Sale click on this link

Listing Catalog click on this link

A directory of the presenters may be found on the Arqana-Trot website (www.arqana-trot.com).

Thomas H. Hicks



