Day At The Track

So Many Roads swoops to feature victory

02:00 PM 28 Apr 2021 NZST
Pat Lachance, harness racing
Pat Lachance (right) drove, trains, and co-owns the feature winner
Ken Weingartner Photo
So Many Roads needed only the stretch drive to go from third to first in his feature pace harness racing victory at Yonkers Raceway on Tuesday night.
 
Pat Lachance left passively with him, placing So Many Roads in the three-hole in the opening stages. Genius Man (Jason Bartlett) led unchallenged through splits of :29, :57.1, and 1:25 and held a one-and-a-quarter-length gap turning for the stretch.
 
Levine (Scott Zeron) popped the pocket to go after the leader, but Genius Man fanned out three-wide as they entered the lane and stormed up, getting by late to score by a head in 1:53.1. Levine got up for second, and Genius Man was relegated to third.
 
SO MANY ROADS REPLAY
 
 
So Many Roads broke the $100,000 lifetime earnings barrier with this win. The four-year-old Captaintreacherous gelding has won seven of his 41 lifetime appearances. Lachance also trains and co-owns with M and M Harness Racing LLC of Englewood and Daniel Baer of Millburn.
 
Yonkers Raceway will return on Wednesday with another nine-race card that kicks off at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
 
