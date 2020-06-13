So Much More and MacDonald strike

MILTON, June 12, 2020 - So Much More and harness racing driver James MacDonald flipped the script this week to capture Friday's $32,000 Mares Preferred on Friday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

A field of eight older pacing mares clashed in the feature race with all eyes on last week's dominant winner Boadicea, who was sent off as the 1/5 favourite.

Boadicea got front-end respect after surging out to the lead, posting fractions of :27.1, :55.4 and 1:23.3, 1:50.4. So Much More, who finished second last week, started a first-up bid from fifth racing into the far turn.

In the stretch, Boadicea couldn't repeat last week's performance when trying to kick clear. So Much More continued to grind away and wore down the leader to power by late for the victory. Kendall Seelster came through for a runner-up finish, while Boadicea settled for third. Sylph Hanover was fourth.

"She just surprises me every time she races," said MacDonald of So Much More. "Boadicea is such a good mare, (I) just hoped to work out a trip and give her a good race down the lane. She overcame a bad trip and is all guts."

A Big Jim four-year-old, So Much More has been putting together a strong campaign, now holding a record of five wins and eight top-three finishes in 11 starts this season. Friday's victory pushes her over $100,000 for the season.

So Much More is trained by Don Beatson, who shares ownership with Ken Beatson and Cole England. She is now a 24-time winner in her career with $353,730 in earnings.

A $2 win ticket on So Much More returned $9.20.

So Much More

MacDonald's victory with So Much More gave him three for the evening and eight overall this week at Mohawk Park. The former World Driving champion noted that momentum is a big factor in success.

"Any driver will say the same thing, when you're hot you're hot and when you're cold, you're ice cold."

Two New Zealand mares were impressive tonight pacing fast miles. They were Major League N and Better Be Donna N.

Major League N

Major League N ( Gotta Go Cullen ) made it two in a row with another power house front winning performance in 1:50.4.

Better Be Donna N

Better Be Donna N (Betterthancheddar) won in 1:50.1. She has had 37 starts in Canada for 11 wins, 4 seconds and 7 thirds for $188,000.

Mark McKelvie