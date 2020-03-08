So Much More tops in Preferred Pace

Standardbred Canada reports that the odds-on harness racing favourite So Much More landed on the lead late in the mile and withstood a late charge from Sly Eleanor N to win the $32,000 Fillies and Mares Preferred Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday (March 7).

Sly Eleanor N launched to the lead with Reclamation ducking into the pocket and So Much More venturing first over from third for the front. Past the first quarter in :26.4, the four-year-old Big Jim mare edged towards the front and cleared command past a :55.4 half.

Reclamation angled out of third around the final turn and drew within a length of the leader passing three-quarters in 1:24.3. So Much More turned away Reclamation’s challenge into the stretch and faced a pocket-popping rally from Sly Eleanor N nearing the finish, but held off the lunge by a head in 1:52.1. Kendall Seelster swept from last for third.

Co-owned by trainer Don Beatson with Kenneth Beatson and Cole England, So Much More won her fourth race from eight starts this season and her 23rd from 42 overall, earning $326,850. James MacDonald drove the $2.90 winner.

