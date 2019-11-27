It is not every day the Inter Dominion Trotting favourite joins your stable a few days before the series.

But it is a case of so far, so good for Marcoola and new trainer Barry Purdon.

The exceptionally talented joined Purdon on Monday night after flying north from the Canterbury stables of regular trainer Ken Ford.

And the big stallion has settled straight into his new home.

“He has been great, no hassle at all,” enthuses Purdon.

While he is well travelled Marcoola is a stallion and they can sometimes be stroppy or even sulky in new environments, so Purdon being happy with his initial look over the seven-year-old will comfort those taking the $1.90 to win his trotting heat on Friday night.

Purdon has confirmed while Marcoola is very much a family horse for the Fords he has arrived north for the series with no training instructions, as you might expect considering Purdon became the first trainer to 2500 domestic wins at Addington during Cup week.

“He seems happy here but I would also expect him to be more at home as the series continues as he gets more used to the place,” says Purdon.

Marcoola wasn’t the only newcomer to truck through Purdon’s front gate on Monday, with former Easter Cup winner A G’s White Socks having joined him for the series from the Greg Hope stable.

“He is a lovely looking horse and has come up in good condition, as you would expect from the Hopes.”

Regular drivers Sheree Tomlinson (Marcoola) and Ricky May (A G’s White Socks) will retain the drives on the pair for the series.

Purdon is happy with his long-time stable series reps of Mach Shard and On The Cards although both face tricky draws on Friday.