Day At The Track

So far, so good for Marcoola and new trainer

05:00 PM 27 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Marcoola,Harness racing
Marcoola
HRNZ
It is not every day the Inter Dominion Trotting favourite joins your stable a few days before the series.
 
But it is a case of so far, so good for Marcoola and new trainer Barry Purdon.
 
The exceptionally talented joined Purdon on Monday night after flying north from the Canterbury stables of regular trainer Ken Ford.
And the big stallion has settled straight into his new home.
 
“He has been great, no hassle at all,” enthuses Purdon.
 
While he is well travelled Marcoola is a stallion and they can sometimes be stroppy or even sulky in new environments, so Purdon being happy with his initial look over the seven-year-old will comfort those taking the $1.90 to win his trotting heat on Friday night.
 
Purdon has confirmed while Marcoola is very much a family horse for the Fords he has arrived north for the series with no training instructions, as you might expect considering Purdon became the first trainer to 2500 domestic wins at Addington during Cup week.
 
“He seems happy here but I would also expect him to be more at home as the series continues as he gets more used to the place,” says Purdon.
 
Marcoola wasn’t the only newcomer to truck through Purdon’s front gate on Monday, with former Easter Cup winner A G’s White Socks having joined him for the series from the Greg Hope stable.
 
“He is a lovely looking horse and has come up in good condition, as you would expect from the Hopes.”
 
Regular drivers Sheree Tomlinson (Marcoola) and Ricky May (A G’s White Socks) will retain the drives on the pair for the series.
 
Purdon is happy with his long-time stable series reps of Mach Shard and On The Cards although both face tricky draws on Friday.
 
Purdon would have also had Ball Of Art in the series and was keen to start him had there been three heats and he was only withdrawn after the decision was made by the Inter Dominion Council to reduce the pacing series to two heats.
 
Michael Guerin
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

A big mistake in banning race-day Lasix
27-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
$100,000 DSBF 2YO Trot Finals held
27-Nov-2019 09:11 AM NZDT
Amelia's courage a takes life mark
27-Nov-2019 09:11 AM NZDT
2020 Living Horse HOF candidates announced
27-Nov-2019 08:11 AM NZDT
Shartin N still on top in this week’s poll
27-Nov-2019 07:11 AM NZDT
Breedings needed to benefit New Vocations
27-Nov-2019 07:11 AM NZDT
Stallion registrations are due in Maryland
27-Nov-2019 07:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News